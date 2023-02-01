St. Peter's early signees of national letters of intent. (l to r) Anna Boomgarden (College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph - swimming); Grace Dlouhy (Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter - track); Adrianna Bixby (Winona State University, Winona - soccer); Magnus Soderlund (Crown College, St. Bonafacious - football); Macy Weller (Buenva Vista University, Storm Lake, IA - tennis); McKenna Reiten (North Iowa Area Community College, Mason City, IA - soccer); Hadley Stuehrenberg (Bemidji State University, Bemidji - cross country/track). (Photo courtesy of Kurt Hildebrandt)
Saint Peter High School had seven student-athletes sign Letters of Intent, during National Signing Day festivities on Wednesday (Feb. 1) morning, to continue their careers at the collegiate level next school year.
Among those signing (shown above) included the following: (l to r) Anna Boomgarden (College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph - swimming); Grace Dlouhy (Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter - track); Adrianna Bixby (Winona State University, Winona - soccer); Magnus Soderlund (Crown College, St. Bonafacious - football); Macy Weller (Buenva Vista University, Storm Lake, IA - tennis); McKenna Reiten (North Iowa Area Community College, Mason City, IA - soccer); Hadley Stuehrenberg (Bemidji State University, Bemidji - cross country/track).
SPHS will host another Signing Day event this spring for those student-athletes who are still undecided about where they will attend college or were unable to attend today’s event.