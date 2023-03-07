A 1-25 season ended for the Clipper boys on Friday with an 86-32 loss to host Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in the first round of the 2A subsection tournament.
The Bulldogs, who also rolled big over the Clippers in Cleveland on February 20, were the fifth seed while the Clippers were ranked 11th.
While their record was the same as last year, the Clippers will be a better team next season, said head coach Mike Meyer.
“We worked on a lot of things this year. We got significantly better in a lot of things this year, but the things they need to work on the most are really hard for me to teach them: like confidence. That’s something they have to find from within, and they know they have to work in the off season. They know that they are not just going to show up and be better.”
It was an unproductive start for the Clippers with the Bulldogs scoring after the opening jump and on the next five trips down the court to take a 12-0 lead.
They kept the run going for a 27-zip advantage before Blake Lyons put in a pair of free throws with 11:15 remining in the half to finally get the Clippers on the scoreboard.
Kyle Connor took a Kale Kelley assist in for a basket, and Carson Lyons dove in for an offensive rebound and scored, but the Clippers trailed 36-6.
From there, Blake Lyons made four free throws in three trips to the foul line and a couple of baskets from the floor. After Bode Bartell added a free basket, the Bulldogs hit a long three just in front of the buzzer to lead 60-15, at the break.
Blake Lyons made the first of two free throws for the first point of the second half. Kelley grabbed the rebound on the second attempt, and Carson Lyons put in a three on the play, one of four baskets from behind the arc the Clippers would have in the second half.
After JWP scored, Kelley put in a three from the corner. Later, Carson Lyons plopped in another three, and Blake Lyons made a free throw, but the Bulldogs led 77-26. Down the stretch, Blake Lyons, who led the Clipper effort with 15 points, made a free throw and a basket from the floor. A Bartell three was the last bucket for the Clippers.
Carson Lyons added eight points, Bartell had four points Kelley scored three points, and Connor chipped in two points.
The Clippers had four threes and were 10 of 26 from the foul line. The Bulldogs had nine threes and were five of nine in free throw shooting.
Regular starter Jordan Rossow, a junior, was out with an injury as was his classmate Nathan Strobel, who typically gets some time in off the bench.
“It was a last-second decision for Jorden to sit out,” Meyer said, “and I know it was tough for him to sit by and watch, but we didn’t want to damage him for next year.”
USC is ranked first in the subsection, and Mankato Loyola is second. In the other 2A subsection, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s is seeded first and BOLD second. The Bulldogs will travel to third-seeded Mountain Lake tonight (Tuesday).
It was the end of a career for seniors Jordan Schmidt and Dakota Alitz.
This summer, the Clippers have their annual tournament in Wisconsin Dells as well as other tournaments and are considering starting their own league, Meyer said.
“We’re going to try to get them as much basketball as we can, but a lot of them are two or three-sport athletes, so they are going to have to find time, but for a lot of them, they are going to be in the gym frequently. They want to get better.”