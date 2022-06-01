Matt Looft of Swea City Iowa earned his 200th feature win the Arlington State
Bank IMCA Sport Modified feature at the Arlington Raceway, but not without working for it. Travis Schurmann was the early leader as he led five laps from his front row starting spot. Zach Davis then took over the top spot moving forward from his fifth-place start. A yellow flag came out for a spinning car then another yellow was thrown a couple of laps later which gave Looft the opportunity to move forward on the restart.
As the top two drivers worked around lapped traffic, Looft got around Davis to take the lead and the win. Davis took second and Jeff Carter took third.
The eXmark Outlaw feature saw three different leaders as Rod Manthey led the first lap until Dakota Robinson took over in the flag to flag race. By lap six Karl Hewitt moved to the high side and got around Robinson to take over but Robinson didn’t give up as he was side by side with Hewitt trying to regain the
lead again. Lapped traffic got in the way and Hewitt went on to win his third feature of the season with Robinson taking second and Manthey holding on for third.
Stephanie Coopman led six laps of the Coors Light IMCA Sport Compact feature from the pole position start. Once again the race went flag to flag. On the white flag lap, Nate Coopman came from behind and got around Stephanie to claim the lead spot and the win ahead of her, Brett McConnell took third place.
Scott Porter was the early leader in the Eckblad Trucking IMCA Hobby feature but after the fourth lap he pulled in to the pit area with tire troubles. That gave Corey Black the lead for the next two laps until Cory Probst who had started eighth and moved through traffic the lead as he too went onto win his third feature in a row. Black took second and Chad Volk took third.
The Henderson RoadHaus IMCA RaceSaver Sprint feature saw a red flag on the first lap as the 17z of Zach Foesch got too high in turn No. 4 and went end over end as his wing flew off his car hitting the ground hard. He was transported to the hospital. When the race resumed, veteran driver Bruce Allen had the top spot for four laps until Trevor Serbus who had started eighth got around seven cars to take over the lead. Caution flags came out four more times for spinning cars but Serbus was able to win the race ahead of Mike Stien. Owen Carlson took third place.
Andrea McCain led the first five laps of the B&B Racing Chassis Stock Car feature, holding off 22 cars behind her from her second row start. The sixth lap Brent Uecker was able to navigate his ford powered machine around her to take the lead. By the seventh lap Dan Mackenthun who had started 10th was in the mix and got around Uecker. At the same time Dave Moriarty and Tim Pessek had moved forward to battle each other and challenge Mackenthun.
As the white flag was thrown, they had to work around lapped traffic and Mackenthun took the win with Moriarty finishing right behind him and Pessek and Uecker hanging on for third and fourth place.
Chad Porter led every lap of the Ottomotive Tire and Repair IMCA Modified feature except the one that counted as Brandon Beckendorf made his moves in turn No. 4 and made a last lap pass to get the checkered flag just ahead of Porter. Kent Willms took third place.