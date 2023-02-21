2.23 Ryan Moelter.jpg

Ryan Moelter looks to get his New Prague foe onto their back. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The team portion of the 2022-23 wrestling season came to a close for St. Peter Saturday as the team fell in a tightly contested section semifinal against eventual section champion New Prague. The bonus points that carried the Saints to dominate the Panthers in the semifinals went the way of the Trojans all afternoon and when the final matches were completed, New Prague had eliminated St. Peter by a score of 38-23.

2.23 Taylen Travaille .jpg

Taylen Travaille wraps up the legs of his opponent to maintain control of the match. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.23 Cole Filand.jpg

Cole Filand seeks the final inches to earn a fall. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.23 Haadi Ahmed.jpg

Haadi Ahmed maintains the upper position in the final match of the dual. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.23 Charlie Born.jpg

Charlie Born works over his opponents arm. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments