...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will continue
through tonight. Accumulations of 4 to 8 inches by Wednesday
morning. Round two is more widespread and continuous, and will
begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an
additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will
range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best chance for the higher
end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota
through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin.
This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many
locations.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for areas south of
I-94 and west of I-35. Heavy snow will combine with northeast
wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to around 45 mph in
western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant
blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas.
Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly
impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Snow
accumulations of 11 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Wednesday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Wednesday to noon CST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Some drifts
may be several feet deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM SHOULD LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first will continue
through tonight. Accumulations of 4 to 8 inches by Wednesday
morning. Round two is more widespread and continuous, and will
begin Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with an
additional 8 to 18 inches expected. Total snow accumulations will
range from 14 to 24 inches, with the best chance for the higher
end totals along a west to east axis from southwest Minnesota
through east central Minnesota and into west central Wisconsin.
This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow storms for many
locations.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning, and a Blizzard Warning is in effect for areas south of
I-94 and west of I-35. Heavy snow will combine with northeast
wind gusts of 35 mph across the region, to around 45 mph in
western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to significant
blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in open areas.
Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel nearly
impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Snow
accumulations of 11 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Wednesday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Wednesday to noon CST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Some drifts
may be several feet deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
1 of 5
Charlie Born works over his opponents arm. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
The team portion of the 2022-23 wrestling season came to a close for St. Peter Saturday as the team fell in a tightly contested section semifinal against eventual section champion New Prague. The bonus points that carried the Saints to dominate the Panthers in the semifinals went the way of the Trojans all afternoon and when the final matches were completed, New Prague had eliminated St. Peter by a score of 38-23.
"You know, we wrestled real hard and knew on the matches where going to be tough," said St. Peter co-head coach Keith Hanson. "To win we needed to get bonus points and New Prague just they did what they needed to do to keep our wins as decisions."
The Saints did much of their work early on in the dual as they earned decision wins from Brock Guth, Ryan Moelter and Charlie Born. The Trojans would win the next five matches before Taylen Travaille once again got St. Peter in the win column with a 12-2 major decision. Cole Filand followed that up with an 8-0 major decision but New Prague put the dual out of reach with back-to-back wins.
The day did end on a high not for the Saints as Haadi Ahmed earned a 5-4 victory in the heavyweight match.
"We wrapped up a great season finishing 20-7 and all of our losses were to state rate teams," noted Hanson.
St. Peter wrestlers will now begin preparations for the section 2AA individual wrestling tournament which will be hosted by the Saints this year. Wrestling will take place Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24-25 with several St. Peter wrestlers aiming for a shot at state. Matches will begin Friday at 5 p.m. before Saturday's finals and semifinals, which will begin at 11 a.m.
Match No. 1 Champ. Round 1
St. Peter received a Bye
Match No. 2 Quarterfinal
St. Peter - 60, Glencoe - Lester Prairie- 13
106 - Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) over Aiden Ruschmeier (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) Fall 0:19
113 - Brock Guth (St. Peter) over Jaden Rok (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) Fall 0:00
120 - Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) over Brayden Linsmeier (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) Fall 4:19
126 - Brody Ruschmeier (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) over Charlie Born (St. Peter) Dec 5-4
132 - Deontre Torres (St. Peter) over Jackson Wischnack (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) Dec 4-0
138 - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) over Miguel Arandia (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) TF 17-2
145 - Evan Walter (St. Peter) over Mason Schilling (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) Maj 10-1
152 - Harold Born (St. Peter) over Dylan Bargmann (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) Fall 4:43
160 - Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) over Connor Meyer (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) Fall 3:04
170 - Jace Cacka (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) over Joseph Connor (St. Peter) Maj 17-4
182 - Cole Filand (St. Peter) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195 - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) over Dane Petersen (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) Fall 2:28
220 - Aaron Higgins (Glencoe - Lester Prairie) over Kemper Ely (St. Peter) Fall 3:06
285 - Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
Match #3 Semifinal
New Prague - 38, St. Peter - 23
106 - Lawson Eller (New Prague) over Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) Fall 3:56
113 - Brock Guth (St. Peter) over Kyle McCarthy (New Prague) Dec 8-6
120 - Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) over Isaac Pumper (New Prague) Dec 8-3
126 - Charlie Born (St. Peter) over Cody Thompson (New Prague) Dec 6-2
132 - Brandon Michel (New Prague) over Deontre Torres (St. Peter) TF 17-2
138 - Cole Herrmann (New Prague) over Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) Dec 4-1
145 - Koy Buesgens (New Prague) over Evan Walter (St. Peter) Inj 0:22
152 - Colton Bornholdt (New Prague) over Harold Born (St. Peter) Fall 1:38
160 - Evan Farley (New Prague) over Joseph Connor (St. Peter) Fall 1:27
170 - Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) over Reven Tietz (New Prague) Maj 12-2
182 - Cole Filand (St. Peter) over Owen Johnson (New Prague) Maj 8-0
195 - Joey Novak (New Prague) over Leighton Robb (St. Peter) Fall 1:31
220 - Kemper Ely (St. Peter) over Luke Jacobson (New Prague) Dec 7-2
285 - Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) over Brady Gregory (New Prague) Dec 5-4