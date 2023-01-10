Two days after going undefeated in a quad hosted by Sibley East featuring Tri-City United, Sibley East and WEM-JWP, the St. Peter wrestling team took part in the Cambridge Isanti Bluejacket Invite aiming to repeat as team champions. With Kemper Ely (220) leading the charge winning the championship in his weight class, the Saints had 13 individuals place in the points to earn the team a second consecutive title in the invitational, beating St. Francis 182.0-181.0.
Earning second-place finishes in their respective weight classes were Elijah Mercado (106), Deontre Torres (132), Nakiye Mercado (138), Harold Born (152), Taylen Travaille (160) and Leighton Robb (195).
The Saints return to the mats Thursday, Jan. 12 when they travel to BEA for a dual.
Place - Team - Points
1 - St. Peter - 182.0
2 - St. Francis - 181.0
3 - Cambridge-Isanti - 171.5
4 - Park - 160.0
5 - Elk River - 143.0
6 - Mahtomedi - 77.5
7 - Cameron - 37.0
8 - Two Rivers - 36.0
106: Elijah Mercado (16-6) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) 16-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) 16-6 won by fall over Wyatt Wald (Cambridge-Isanti) 15-8 (Fall 0:43)
1st Place Match - Ian Lessard (Elk River) 5-0 won by fall over Elijah Mercado (St. Peter) 16-6 (Fall 0:52)
113: Brock Guth (8-9) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Landon Brooks (Park) 15-3 won by major decision over Brock Guth (St. Peter) 8-9 (MD 12-4)
Cons. Round 1 - Brock Guth (St. Peter) 8-9 won by fall over Delfino Mancha (Two Rivers) 8-9 (Fall 2:58)
Cons. Semi - Brock Guth (St. Peter) 8-9 won by fall over Jackson Ebner (Elk River) 9-9 (Fall 1:13)
3rd Place Match - Caden Borgen (St. Francis) 9-5 won by decision over Brock Guth (St. Peter) 8-9 (Dec 4-0)
120: Ryan Moelter (8-12) placed 6th and scored 4.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Zach Carr (Park) 23-3 won by fall over Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 8-12 (Fall 3:06)
Cons. Round 1 - Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 8-12 won by decision over Lane Frndrup (Park) 8-6 (Dec 5-2)
Cons. Semi - Kyler Sherk (St. Francis) 9-3 won by decision over Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 8-12 (Dec 8-2)
5th Place Match - Carter Lessard (Elk River) 13-8 won by fall over Ryan Moelter (St. Peter) 8-12 (Fall 3:00)
126: Charlie Born (15-8) placed 3rd and scored 15.5 team points.
Quarterfinal - Charlie Born (St. Peter) 15-8 won by fall over Brock Brown (Cambridge-Isanti) 1-3 (Fall 1:24)
Semifinal - Tegan Sherk (St. Francis) 12-2 won by fall over Charlie Born (St. Peter) 15-8 (Fall 0:58)
Cons. Semi - Charlie Born (St. Peter) 15-8 won by tech fall over Jesse Slayton (Cameron) 0-3 (TF-1.5 4:02 (16-0))
3rd Place Match - Charlie Born (St. Peter) 15-8 won by decision over Kyler Jubinal (Park) 11-11 (Dec 7-3)
132: Deontre Torres (12-9) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 12-9 won by fall over Samuel White (Mahtomedi) 4-15 (Fall 3:03)
Semifinal - Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 12-9 won by fall over Joey Chilton (Park) 10-10 (Fall 4:44)
1st Place Match - Gunner Hostetter (St. Francis) 10-9 won by decision over Deontre Torres (St. Peter) 12-9 (Dec 9-2)
138: Nakiye Mercado (15-8) placed 2nd and scored 9.5 team points.
Round 1 - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 15-8 won by decision over Trey Sann (Two Rivers) 12-9 (Dec 5-1)
Round 2 - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 15-8 won by fall over James Peterson (Cambridge-Isanti) 13-12 (Fall 5:01)
Round 4 - Kyle Halstensen (St. Francis) 11-10 won by decision over Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 15-8 (Dec 10-7)
Round 5 - Nakiye Mercado (St. Peter) 15-8 won by tech fall over Dylan Peters (Elk River) 7-8 (TF-1.5 2:17 (15-0))
145: Evan Walter (17-8) placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Evan Walter (St. Peter) 17-8 won by major decision over Caden Thell (Two Rivers) 11-5 (MD 11-3)
Semifinal - Tyson Charmoli (St. Francis) 18-2 won by fall over Evan Walter (St. Peter) 17-8 (Fall 2:38)
Cons. Semi - Evan Walter (St. Peter) 17-8 won by fall over Quinton Harcey (Cambridge-Isanti) 8-16 (Fall 2:39)
3rd Place Match - Evan Walter (St. Peter) 17-8 won by decision over Brayden Hilyar (Elk River) 18-7 (Dec 8-6)
152: Harold Born (16-7) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Harold Born (St. Peter) 16-7 won by fall over Anthony Demulling (Cameron) 0-2 (Fall 0:44)
Semifinal - Harold Born (St. Peter) 16-7 won by fall over Will Deautsch (Park) 7-10 (Fall 2:21)
1st Place Match - Daunte Sasse-Doering (Elk River) 17-4 won by decision over Harold Born (St. Peter) 16-7 (Dec 3-0)
160: Taylen Travaille (9-5) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 9-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal - Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 9-5 won by fall over Jon Wollan (Two Rivers) 12-5 (Fall 1:21)
1st Place Match - Jacob Henderson (Cambridge-Isanti) 18-5 won by decision over Taylen Travaille (St. Peter) 9-5 (Dec 4-2)
170: Joseph Connor (8-13) placed 6th and scored 3.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Sam Lankow (Park) 16-9 won by fall over Joseph Connor (St. Peter) 8-13 (Fall 5:21)
Cons. Round 1 - Joseph Connor (St. Peter) 8-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi - Wyatt Lease (Elk River) 10-6 won by decision over Joseph Connor (St. Peter) 8-13 (Dec 4-0)
5th Place Match - Paul Greenberg (Elk River) 2-2 won by decision over Joseph Connor (St. Peter) 8-13 (Dec 8-3)
182: Cole Filand (11-9) placed 3rd and scored 14.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Cole Filand (St. Peter) 11-9 won by decision over Riley Pearce (Two Rivers) 3-5 (Dec 6-5)
Semifinal - Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi) 18-3 won by decision over Cole Filand (St. Peter) 11-9 (Dec 11-5)
Cons. Semi - Cole Filand (St. Peter) 11-9 won by decision over Daniel Greenberg (Elk River) 10-10 (Dec 3-0)
3rd Place Match - Cole Filand (St. Peter) 11-9 won by injury default over Alex Carr (Park) 15-9 (Inj. 0:49)
195: Leighton Robb (18-4) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.
Round 1 - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 18-4 won by fall over Julian Pence (Cameron) 0-3 (Fall 0:00)
Round 2 - Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 18-4 won by fall over Fiyin Taiwo (Park) 6-9 (Fall 0:45)
Round 3 - Bo Flagstad (St. Francis) 17-5 won by fall over Leighton Robb (St. Peter) 18-4 (Fall 0:56)
220: Kemper Ely (16-7) placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points.
Round 1 - Kemper Ely (St. Peter) 16-7 won by fall over Wesley Adams (Park) 2-6 (Fall 1:56)
Round 2 - Kemper Ely (St. Peter) 16-7 won by fall over Nick Pexa (St. Francis) 3-5 (Fall 2:20)
Round 4 - Kemper Ely (St. Peter) 16-7 won by fall over Oscar Martinez (St. Peter) 1-3 (Fall 0:55)
Round 5 - Kemper Ely (St. Peter) 16-7 won by injury default over Dillon Sommerfeld (Cambridge-Isanti) 14-6 (Inj. 1:26)
220: Oscar Martinez (1-3) placed 4th.
Round 1 - Nick Pexa (St. Francis) 3-5 won by fall over Oscar Martinez (St. Peter) 1-3 (Fall 5:19)
Round 2 - Dillon Sommerfeld (Cambridge-Isanti) 14-6 won by fall over Oscar Martinez (St. Peter) 1-3 (Fall 2:35)
Round 3 - Oscar Martinez (St. Peter) 1-3 won by fall over Wesley Adams (Park) 2-6 (Fall 3:53)
Round 4 - Kemper Ely (St. Peter) 16-7 won by fall over Oscar Martinez (St. Peter) 1-3 (Fall 0:55)
285: Haadi Ahmed (6-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Easton Johnson (St. Francis) 8-8 won by decision over Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) 6-8 (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Round 1 - Deke Scott (Cambridge-Isanti) 15-4 won by fall over Haadi Ahmed (St. Peter) 6-8 (Fall 3:48)