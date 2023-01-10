12.15 Kemper Ely.jpg

Kemper Ely (Right). (File Photo/Southernminn.com)

Two days after going undefeated in a quad hosted by Sibley East featuring Tri-City United, Sibley East and WEM-JWP, the St. Peter wrestling team took part in the Cambridge Isanti Bluejacket Invite aiming to repeat as team champions. With Kemper Ely (220) leading the charge winning the championship in his weight class, the Saints had 13 individuals place in the points to earn the team a second consecutive title in the invitational, beating St. Francis 182.0-181.0.

