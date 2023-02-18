FpLFUEkaAAY2m8U.jpeg

MSHSL Section 2AA Bracket

Thursday night, the St. Peter wrestlers hosted the Glencoe Silver Lake/ Lester Prairie Panthers. The Saints dominated the action from the opening match which allowed them to cruise to a 60-13 victory.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments