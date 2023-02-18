MSHSL Section 2AA Bracket
Sports Reporter
Thursday night, the St. Peter wrestlers hosted the Glencoe Silver Lake/ Lester Prairie Panthers. The Saints dominated the action from the opening match which allowed them to cruise to a 60-13 victory.
At the time of publishing, individual results are not available.
With the win, St. Peter advances to the Section 2AA semifinals which will take place Saturday, Feb. 18 at New Prague H.S.
The Saints will take on the top-seeded New Prague Trojans at 3 p.m. with the winner advancing to the section title match against the victor between Scott West and Watertown Mayer-Mayer Lutheran.
Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.