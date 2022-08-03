8.04 Anders Schmidt 2.JPG

Anders Schmidt drills a ball into the outfield for the Saints. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Runs came at a premium Sunday night at Ray Plut field as the Le Center Braves hosted the St. Peter Saints in a matchup between division foes. But when the Braves were pushed to the brink in the 10th inning after a top of the inning run from the Saints, they responded with a pair of clutch hits and ultimately came away with the 4-3 walk-off victory in extras.

St. Peter starter Bob Elsen delivers a pitch from the mound. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Jeremy Nachreiner gets his bat level on a pitch in the zone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
St. Peter’s Matt Ballman reacts to a weird bounce, bare-handing the catch and making the throw to first for the out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Brad O’Keefe drills the game-winning hit with perfect bat level on the pitch right in the zone. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)
The Braves celebrate the walk-off victory around O’Keefe (middle) after he brought home the game tying and winning RBI’s. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Ben Hollerich reaches back to make a grab on a pop out.
Lynn Schwarz delivers a pitch for the Braves. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Joe Romo makes contact with a pitch for a hit. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

