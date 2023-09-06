Tuesday night, the St. Peter volleyball team traveled to Fairmont for a Big South Conference showdown. A dominant night at the service line powered the Saints to a 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-12) sweep over the Cardinals.

Emmy Remmert. (file photo)
  

