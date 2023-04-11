Despite a spring that has seen little in the way of cooperative weather, a pair of beautiful days in a row allowed the St. Peter softball team to get its season underway Tuesday evening in Waseca. In what would prove to be a dramatic pitcher's dual, the Saints sent the game into extras on a two-out RBI single from Kali Erickson that allowed the team to defeat the Bluejays 3-1 in nine innings.
Auden Anderson and Kali Erickson combined to allow just two hits through nine innings in the circle while striking out a combined 12 hitters.
The lone run for Waseca came in the bottom of the fifth inning when a leadoff walk followed by a stolen base and a wild pitch that allowed an advance to third resulted in an RBI single and a one-run lead for the Bluejays. With a runner on second and two out, a dangerous looper was hauled in by Erickson who, at the time, was playing at second as she managed to just barely get the end of her glove on the ball to end the threat.
After an uneventful sixth inning, the Saints needed a rally in the seventh and they got that when Maya Pettis smashed a hard-hit single into right field with one out and the outfielder would misplay the ball, allowing Pettis to reach second. A strikeout put the game on the bat of Erickson who had moved to pitcher in the sixth, and she crushed an RBI single into the gap in left centerfield, allowing Pettis to score standing up and tying the game 1-1.
In the circle, Erickson forced a pair of groundouts back to herself while striking out a batter and sending the game to extras. In the top of the eighth St. Peter would put together a threat with Maddie Kamm getting all the way to third, but a strikeout ended the threat.
In the top of the seventh, Pettis once again got things started with a ball hit towards third that resulted in a high throw that allowed her to reach base safely and advance. Another overthrow after a bunt from Anderson allowed Pettis to score and soon afterwards, Erickson would bring Anderson home on a sacrifice RBI.
The bottom of the ninth started with Waseca earning their second hit of the night, a leadoff single, but the defense of the Saints locked things down with a strikeout followed by a deep flyout to centerfield and a game-ending strikeout by Erickson.
With the win, St. Peter is 1-0 on the season and the team will return to action Thursday, April 13 at Mankato East High school with first-pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.