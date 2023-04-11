4.13 Auden Anderson.JPG

Auden Anderson delivers a pitch in the fifth inning. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Despite a spring that has seen little in the way of cooperative weather, a pair of beautiful days in a row allowed the St. Peter softball team to get its season underway Tuesday evening in Waseca. In what would prove to be a dramatic pitcher's dual, the Saints sent the game into extras on a two-out RBI single from Kali Erickson that allowed the team to defeat the Bluejays 3-1 in nine innings.

4.13 Kali Erickson.JPG

Kali Erickson gets full extension at the edge of the infield to haul in a dangerous blooper. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
4.13 Rhyan Holmgren.JPG

Rhyan Holmgren scoops up a loose ball at shortstop. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

