5.25 Team.JPG

The 2023 boys tennis team, MSHSL Section 2A Champions. (photo courtesy of Cory Abels)

Monday morning, on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus college, the St. Peter boys tennis team had its sights set on the opportunity to battle for the title of Section 2A champions and the right to represent St. Peter as a community in the MSHSL State Tournament as a team. A familiar foe in Litchfield awaited the Saints after dominant 6-1 victories over St. James and Holy Family and in a rematch of a 4-3 loss in April, the Saints proved up to the challenge against the Dragons, the top overall seed in the section.

5.25 Will Elias.JPG

Will Elias gets his net under a second bounce to return a dangerous shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.25 Luke Gilbertson and Magnus Soderlund.JPG

Magnus Soderlund (Near) makes a play at the net as teammate Luke Gilbertson moves to back him up. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.25 Colton Abels.JPG

Colton Abels puts heavy spin on a shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

