...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
Colton Abels puts heavy spin on a shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Monday morning, on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus college, the St. Peter boys tennis team had its sights set on the opportunity to battle for the title of Section 2A champions and the right to represent St. Peter as a community in the MSHSL State Tournament as a team. A familiar foe in Litchfield awaited the Saints after dominant 6-1 victories over St. James and Holy Family and in a rematch of a 4-3 loss in April, the Saints proved up to the challenge against the Dragons, the top overall seed in the section.
With the contest tied 3-3, all eyes settled onto the Doubles No. 1 match between St. Peter's Will Elias and Anders Dixon against Litchfield's Tyler Pennertz and Josh Blomberg who had battled to a 1-1 tie after trading the first two sets. The senior duo of Elias and Dixon didn't wilt under the pressure and with a 5-2 lead, a Litchfield return found itself in the net for game, set and match point causing the gathered St. Peter supporters to explode with cheers and the team to charge to the victorious pair.
"This season has all been preparing for this point," said. St. Peter co-captain Marty Anderson after the win over Fairmont. "It's been a big focus on the mentality for us and being able to toss out mistakes or errors in the moment."
The win for St. Peter was a part of the 4-3 upset over the Dragons who came into the postseason ranked as the No. 6 ranked team in class single A compared the the Saints being ranked No. 7, highlighting the level of competition that was expected between the two.
The Saints last qualified as a team in the 2018 after having qualified in 2015 with both runs coming to a close as consolation champions, fifth-place in the MSHSL standings.
Doubles carried the day for the Saints with the No. 3 team of Luke Gilbertson and Magnus Soderlund cruising to a 2-0 (6-2, 6-2) victory while the No. 2 battle proved to be critically tight. Ben Taylor and Quinn Dixon took the first set 6-1 but the Litchfield pair battled back, eventually pulling out a heart-wrenching 7-6(7) win to send the match to a third set.
It was a battle to the end but that is what this Saints team has been hardened for and prepared for all season long. The duo held off the Dragons pair and earned the 6-4 set win and 2-1 match victory.
The fourth and final point that propelled St. Peter into the MSHSL State Team Tournament came in the singles No. 3 match where Colton Abels Dismantled his opponent, earning a 2-0 (6-1, 6-0) victory, alleviating the sting of a pair of three-set losses in singles No. 2 and No. 4.
In a prescient statement after defeating Fiarmont, Anderson noted, "We just know that we can do it and improve upon last year. We know we are capable and that if we go out there and give it our all, we can do it."
As the Saints prepare for MSHSL Individual Sections, they now have the State Team Tournament to look forward to. The Class A tournament will be held at the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis beginning Tuesday, June 6.
Information regarding the state tournament can be found at the Minnesota State High School Leagues website (https://www.mshsl.org).
St. Peter - 6, St. James - 1 (Quarterfinals)
Singles
No. 1: Marty Anderson (STP) defeated Andrei Rivera, 2-0 (6-2, 6-3)