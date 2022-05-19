...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and
Hennepin Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota,
Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 945 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 802.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 945 AM CDT Friday was 802.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 800.2 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...No available flood history.
&&
Saints track and field set several personal bests in Worthington Relays
Amid a busy stretch for the St. Peter track and field teams, the Saints traveled to Worthington to compete in the Worthington Trojan Relays. Despite the heavy workload of the recent weeks, several individuals put together personal-best performances with the boys team placing fourth and the girls finishing seventh.
"We backed off on the boys a little bit for this meet as they have been working hard and running a lot of events the last few big meets," said St. Peter boys track and field head coach Keith Hanson. "We got some good performance out of a few guys."
Two individuals put their name onto the all-time top ten list with their performances as Corbin Herron placed first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.43, which puts him in sixth place all time, right behind teammate Alex Bosacker who is hoping to return soon from injury.
The other top ten performance came in the 200m dash from Brogan Hanson as he posted a time 22.54 which puts him in eighth-place all time, directly behind teammate Brooks Reicks. Brooks mad his second appearance in return an injury and he posted a win for the Saints in the 400m dash with a time of 52.15.
The other win for the Saints took place in the 4x200m relay where Hanson was joined by Vinny Guappone, Kole Guth, and Derek Guth in posting a time of 1:32.69.
For the girls, Keira Friedrich earned a third-place finish in the 400m dash with a personal best 1:01.55. She was joined by Vivian Hendrickson who earned third in the 800m dash with a PR of 2:40.58.
Katie Gurrola picked up a PR in the discuss with a throw of 114'7" to finish second on the day.
The Saints continue their build up to sections Friday, May 20 when they travel to compete in the Triton High School Invitational.
