Amid a busy stretch for the St. Peter track and field teams, the Saints traveled to Worthington to compete in the Worthington Trojan Relays. Despite the heavy workload of the recent weeks, several individuals put together personal-best performances with the boys team placing fourth and the girls finishing seventh.

"We backed off on the boys a little bit for this meet as they have been working hard and running a lot of events the last few big meets," said St. Peter boys track and field head coach Keith Hanson. "We got some good performance out of a few guys."

Two individuals put their name onto the all-time top ten list with their performances as Corbin Herron placed first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 15.43, which puts him in sixth place all time, right behind teammate Alex Bosacker who is hoping to return soon from injury. 

The other top ten performance came in the 200m dash from Brogan Hanson as he posted a time 22.54 which puts him in eighth-place all time, directly behind teammate Brooks Reicks. Brooks mad his second appearance in return an injury and he posted a win for the Saints in the 400m dash with a time of 52.15.

The other win for the Saints took place in the 4x200m relay where Hanson was joined by Vinny Guappone, Kole Guth, and Derek Guth in posting a time of 1:32.69.

For the girls, Keira Friedrich earned a third-place finish in the 400m dash with a personal best 1:01.55. She was joined by Vivian Hendrickson who earned third in the 800m dash with a PR of 2:40.58.

Katie Gurrola picked up a PR in the discuss with a throw of 114'7" to finish second on the day. 

The Saints continue their build up to sections Friday, May 20 when they travel to compete in the Triton High School Invitational.

