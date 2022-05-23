Friday evening, the St. Peter boys and girls track teams made the trip to Triton High school to compete in the Triton invite. Both squads were able to come away with top finishes throughout the meet as the boys finished first with 184 team points, 92 more than the second-place Chatfield, while the girls also finished first with 140 points.
In the 4x800 meter relay race, the girls team of Robin Hibscher, Hadley Stuehrenberg, Vivian Hendrickson and Morgan Peterson finished second with a time of 10:55.97 while the boys team of Cole Filand, Yahye Amed, Alexander Bur and Harold Born finished tied for second with a time of 9:38.21
In the boys 110m hurdles Corbin Herron finished second with a time of 15.85. Brogan Hanson would take second in the 100m dash with a time of 11.72 while Grace Dloughy finished third for the girls with a time of 13.65.
Dloughy then teamed up with Liliana Prunty, Eve Zimmerman and Breanna Baker to finish second in the 4x200m relay race with a time of 1:53.59.
The Saints topped the charts in both the girls and boys 1600m run with Keira Friedrich blasting the competition with a time of 5:35.38, a full 28 seconds ahead of the next finisher, while Marwan Abdi finished first for the boys with a time of 4:54.78 with his brother Roblae finishing fourth with a PR of 4:59.12.
In the 4x100m relay, the boys team of Vinny Guappone, Kole Guth, Derek Guth and Brogan Hanson finished second with a time of 44.74. Brooks Reicks continued to return to form in the 400m dash with a second-place time of 52.08.
In the 300m hurdles, Josie Wiebusch (51.22) and Eve Zimmerman (51.33) finished third and fourth for the girls while Corbin Herron earned is second runner-up in an event with a time of 43.72.
Kiera Friedrich picked up her second win of the day in the 800m run with a time of 2:24.60 while Grace Dloughy earned third in the 200m dash with a time of 28.50.
The Saints took the top two spots in the boys 200m dash with Brogan Hanson (22.99) picking up the win and Kole Guth (23.46) finishing second.
In the boys 3200m run, Will Nelson finished first with a time of 11:13.11 while freshman Mohamed Malin claimed second with a PR time of 11:58.11.
In the high jump, Josie Wiebusch earned second with a top clear of 4'8" while Lexi Johnson matched the height to finish third.
Kole Guth picked up the win in the pole vault with a clear of 11'6" while Corbin Herron finished third in the triple jump with a top mark of 39'3.25".
In the discus throw, Katie Gurrola finished second in the girls competition with a toss of 112'10" while Luke Banks (135'3") and Bennett Olson (127'2") claimed the top two spots for the boys.
Gurrola would follow up the discus throw with the win in the shot put with a top mark of 35'11" while Cadence Selzler-Campion finished third (33'4.75")
Teddy Pierret finished second for the boys in the shot put with a top throw of 42'2.25" to wrap up the competition.
St. Peter will return to action Thursday, May 26 when the team travels to New Prague.