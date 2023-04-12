Facing an incredibly talented field, the St. Peter track and field team competed in the Faribault Invitational Tuesday night. The boys team for the Saints would finish fifth with 72 points while the girls finished seventh in the powerhouse field of nine teams.
Boys
Brooks Reicks finished third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.67 and followed that up with a second-place finish in the 400m dash with a time of 52.50. In the 1600m run, Roblae Abdi finished sixth with a time of 5:09.58 while Alexander Bur finished fourth in the 3200m run with a time of 10:58.01.
Corbin Herron finished second in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.39 behind only Owatonna’s Carter Johnson. He then finished fourth in the 300m hurdles with a time of 41.38.
In the 4x400m relay, the team of Cole Filand, Derek Guth, Herron and Reicks combined to finish second with a time of 3:38.61 behind only Owatonna’s A squad. In the discus, Cole Junso finished fifth with a top throw of 118’8”.
Dayne Tollefson finished sixth in the high jump, clearing a top height of 5’6”.
Girls
The first highlight for the Saints girl’s squad came from Keira Friedrich who claimed first-place in the 800m run with a time of 2:25.98, almost four full seconds ahead of the second-place runner. The freshman phenom was followed by eighth-grade teammate Ella Dirks who finished sixth with a time of 2:37.84.
Friedrich claimed another first-place finish in the 1600m run with a time of 5:27.15, this time winning by over eight seconds. Seventh grader Lucia Penner would go on to finish sixth in the 3200m run with a time of 13:25.66.
In the 300m hurdles, Eve Zimmerman claimed sixth with a time of 54.09.
The 4x200m relay team of Rachel Salfer, Liliana Prunty, Grace Dlouhy and Vivian Hendrickson would go on to finish third with a time of 1:55.15, just six-hundredths of a second ahead of the Waseca squad.
In the shot put, Brianna Michaels claimed seventh with a top throw of 31’2.5”. Michaels would add an eighth-place finish in the discus with a top throw of 91’11”. In the high jump, Vivian Hendrickson finished fifth with a top clear of 4’8”.
Annika Magelee finished tied for fourth in the pole vault with a top clear of eight feet even while Kyla Yost finished eighth with a clear of 7’6”.
The Saints will return to action Monday, April 17 when they host several teams in a home invitational with events scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.