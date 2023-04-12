Facing an incredibly talented field, the St. Peter track and field team competed in the Faribault Invitational Tuesday night. The boys team for the Saints would finish fifth with 72 points while the girls finished seventh in the powerhouse field of nine teams.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments