...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and
Nicollet Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Sibley and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Hennepin, Carver and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Lac qui
Parle and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Washington and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue,
Pierce, Washington and Dakota Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St.
Croix Counties.
.Rivers have crested and are falling. Continued light precipitation
could slow the speed of the rivers falling, but should not lead to
secondary crests.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until Monday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 745 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 801.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 745 AM CDT Friday was 801.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 798.6 feet
Friday morning next week.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
&&
Thursday night, the St. Peter boys tennis team hit the road to take on Southwest Christian High school. Drama unfolded in the singles No. 3-4 matches, ultimately deciding the dual with Colton Abels of the Saints overcoming a 6-4 game-one loss and surviving the tiebreak in game two before a commanding 6-1 win in game three to secure a 4-3 victory for the Saints.
With the win, St. Peter is now 11-2 on the season.
Other winners for the Saints included Marty Anderson in singles No. 1 as well as doubles teams No. 1, Anders Dixon and Will Elias, as well as doubles No. 2, Ben Taylor and Quinn Dixon.
St. Peter faces a quick turnaround with a road dual scheduled at Holy Family Catholic High School Friday, April 28.