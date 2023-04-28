4.13 Colton Abels2.JPG

Colton Abels. (file photo)

Thursday night, the St. Peter boys tennis team hit the road to take on Southwest Christian High school. Drama unfolded in the singles No. 3-4 matches, ultimately deciding the dual with Colton Abels of the Saints overcoming a 6-4 game-one loss and surviving the tiebreak in game two before a commanding 6-1 win in game three to secure a 4-3 victory for the Saints.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments