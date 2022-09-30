The St. Peter swimming and diving team was excited to face the Marshall Tiger’s at their home meet on September 20th. Coach Lager had done her homework researching Marshall’s results and knowing some of the Tiger’s strengths and weakness, she plugged the Saints into races where they would yield the most points.
Marshall got off to a strong lead of 12 to 2 after the first event.
"I was a quite nervous after Marshall took first and second place in the 200 Medley Relay," said Lager. "That was not what I had calculated."
The Saints came back with a 2-3-4 finish in the 200 Free by Isabel Johnson, Ashlyn Loula and Izzy Avant, to score nine points, leaving the Tigers with seven. Marshall answered right back in the 200 Individual Medley with a nine to seven swing in points by claiming first and third place.
The 50 Freestyle was all about the start, turn and finish. Eve Zimmerman clocked a 27.29, touching out Larson of Marshall who went 27.5, followed by Sarah Coe at 27.65. Fourth and Fifth place was very tight with 28.76 for Marshall and 28.87 for Paige Wachal.
The Tigers were leading 34 to 28 going into the Diving event. However, Laura Klatt, Cadence Tish, and Addison Landsom came through with a 1-2-3 finish in diving adding 13 points to St. Peter’s team score, leaving only three pts for Marshall.
Meet strategy paid off in the 100 Butterfly when Hannah Denzer ousted both of Marshalls top fliers to claim first with a lifetime best of 1:04.50. Anna Boomgaarden took fourth with her best time this season of 1:09.21. Splitting the team points equally. Zimmerman and Coe gave the 1-2 punch in the 100 Free to increase Saint Peter’s lead, 58 to 52.
Marshall came back with a nine to seven swing in the 500. Placing 2-3 for the Saints was Isabelle Johnson and Ashlyn Loula. The 200 Freestyle Relays were stacked to take first and third and they came through extending the lead 75 to 65.
The 100 Backstroke was another strategic move as Hannah Denzer, Adela Madson and Trista Landsom took 1-3-4, adding 11 points to the Saints score.
In the 100 Breaststroke Maya Pettis and Addison Landsom took third and fourth. Marshall grabbed 11 points to take the outcome of the meet to the final event.
Saint Peter’s 400 Freestyle Relays came through with first and third finishes giving the home team a big win! The first place Relay Teams of Coe, Madson, T. Landsom and Denzer finished with a time of 4:04.80. The third place team of Avant, Boomgaarden, Loula, and Johnson clocked 4:20.48.