The St. Peter swimming and diving team was excited to face the Marshall Tiger’s at their home meet on September 20th. Coach Lager had done her homework researching Marshall’s results and knowing some of the Tiger’s strengths and weakness, she plugged the Saints into races where they would yield the most points.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments