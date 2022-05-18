...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin and Minnesota...
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota,
Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties.
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and
Wright Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 745 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 802.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 745 PM CDT Tuesday was 802.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 803.4
feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
&&
Monday evening, the St. Peter softball team welcomed the Worthington Trojans to Jefferson Fields for a doubleheader. The Saints protected home field and swept Worthington with a 6-2 win in the first game followed by a tough 12-10 victory in game two.
Game 1
St. Peter 6
Worthington 2
Kali Erickson started in the Circle for St. Peter in game one and pitched the complete game allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six batters.
Dani Johnson paced the offense with a 3-4 performance including a run scored and a double while Grace Remmert and McKenna Van Zee each went 2-3 with Remmert scoring three runs and Van Zee bringing home a pair of RBI while stealing a base.
Game 2
St. Peter 12
Worthington 10
Game two was a very difference story with no shortage of scoring. Auden Anderson entered the circle in relief to start the second inning and she went the final six innings for the Saints allowing only two runs, one of them earned, on six hits.
Lilly Ruffin, Sophia Doherty, Nora Whipps and Makayla Moline all went 2-4 from the plate combining for four doubles and four RBI. Remmert and Johnson added 2-5 performances with two runs scored apiece and Maya Pettis went 1-1 with an RBI.
The Saints will return to action Thursday, May 19 when they travel to New Ulm to do battle with the Eagles before concluding the regular season the following day with a road game against Mound Westonka.