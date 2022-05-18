Monday evening, the St. Peter softball team welcomed the Worthington Trojans to Jefferson Fields for a doubleheader. The Saints protected home field and swept Worthington with a 6-2 win in the first game followed by a tough 12-10 victory in game two.

Game 1

St. Peter 6

Worthington 2

Kali Erickson started in the Circle for St. Peter in game one and pitched the complete game allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six batters.

Dani Johnson paced the offense with a 3-4 performance including a run scored and a double while Grace Remmert and McKenna Van Zee each went 2-3 with Remmert scoring three runs and Van Zee bringing home a pair of RBI while stealing a base.

Game 2

St. Peter 12

Worthington 10

Game two was a very difference story with no shortage of scoring. Auden Anderson entered the circle in relief to start the second inning and she went the final six innings for the Saints allowing only two runs, one of them earned, on six hits.

Lilly Ruffin, Sophia Doherty, Nora Whipps and Makayla Moline all went 2-4 from the plate combining for four doubles and four RBI. Remmert and Johnson added 2-5 performances with two runs scored apiece and Maya Pettis went 1-1 with an RBI.

The Saints will return to action Thursday, May 19 when they travel to New Ulm to do battle with the Eagles before concluding the regular season the following day with a road game against Mound Westonka. 

