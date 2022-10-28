Two days removed from defeating their rival New Ulm in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals, the St. Peter volleyball team hosted an unfamiliar foe in the Worthington Trojans with both teams seeking a berth in the Section Championship match. Despite the lack of experience playing this Trojan team, the Saints made adjustments both prior to the start of the match and during it, allowing them to earn the 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-23) sweep in front of a wild and energetic home crowd.
"I'm really pleased, being able to take them in three and knowing how good of a team they are was big for us," said St. Peter head coach Carmen Hanson. "We really talked and focused on keeping our composure and staying in control while just playing our game and being a team."
The first set saw the Saints control the action from the outset, eventually pulling ahead to a 23-17 lead that proved to be too much for Worthington to overcome. St. Peter continued that momentum into the second set which saw the team jump out to an 8-3 lead before the Trojans put together an impressive stretch.
After a timeout, Worthington capitalized on a deadly serve that continually dived short, ahead of the Saint's back line defenders. This allowed the Trojans to reverse fortunes and outscore St. Peter 16-8, taking a three point lead and forcing a Saints timeout.
St. Peter came out of the huddle and immediately rattled off a 4-0 run and after trading a couple of points, Kylee Horner took advantage of a ball floating above the net and smashed it into a gap to give the Saints a 23-21 lead. Despite a timeout from the Trojans, St. Peter scored the final two points and took the commanding 2-0 lead.
With regards to the defensive adjustments that allowed the turnaround, junior libero Riley Rubischko said, "We started moving some people back to help with shorts and deeps and on defense we had our blocks move over to stop their middle, which helped turn things around for sure."
As for preparing for the challenges of a less familiar foe, coach Hanson added, "The biggest thing we did was watch a lot of film. Even though Worthington is on the other side of the Big South conference, we hadn't had the opportunity to play them since three years ago and we are both very different teams."
The third set would prove to be the most evenly matched as the Trojans were fighting for their playoff lives and it wasn't until late in the set that either team was able to gain as much as a three-point advantage. Thanks to excellent play at the net, it was the Saints who earned that advantage, taking a 22-19 lead and forcing a timeout from Worthington.
The student section and fans for St. Peter were extremely loud throughout the night, but down the stretch the roars of excitement on big plays filled the gymnasium with energy and with match point on the line, a dig from Rubischko floated towards setter Iris Elias who made the choice to fake the set and attack the center of Worthington's defense. As the ball floated to the hardwood past the diving Trojan defenders, the arena erupted as the Saints had punched their ticket to the section title match.
"It definitely gives you an advantage with your fanbase here and the kids really do get the girls fired up," said Hanson. "That will be the challenge because the championship game is at the high seed, so Marshall will have their home fans. Hopefully we get a lot of our fans to follow us down there and support these girls."
With Marshall as the team to beat for the section title, Rubischko noted, "I think having played them will helps us to know where their open spots and weaknesses are so that we have a better chance to capitalize on them."
Looking back at their previous matchup this season, Hanson added, "Last time we had a really close first set and that has to be our biggest takeaway. We know we can be competitive against them."
The Section 2AAA Championship match will be played Thursday, Nov. 3 in Marshall, with the winner advancing to the MSHSL State Tournament. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m.