The Saints and their fans celebrate match point on an Iris Elias (No. 1) fake-set kill. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Two days removed from defeating their rival New Ulm in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals, the St. Peter volleyball team hosted an unfamiliar foe in the Worthington Trojans with both teams seeking a berth in the Section Championship match. Despite the lack of experience playing this Trojan team, the Saints made adjustments both prior to the start of the match and during it, allowing them to earn the 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-23) sweep in front of a wild and energetic home crowd.

Emmy Remmert rises above the net for an attack. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Kylee Horner gets vertical on the right side for a block. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Riley Rubischko makes a diving dig near the net after a touch attack. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Keira Oeltjenbruns sets her feet receive a serve from Worthington. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Abby Maloney rises up for an attack. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

