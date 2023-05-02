5.4 Blake Magelee.JPG

Blake Magelee tracks a mid-range putt for par. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Battling constant high winds and gusts exceeding 20 miles per hour, the St. Peter boys golf team competed in the second Big South Conference meet of the year in New Ulm. The Saints golfers adapted to the challenges better than the rest of the field, cruising to a dominant 16-stroke victory over the hosting Eagles.

5.4 Anthony Nocolai.JPG

Anthony Nocolai blasts his drive down the fairway of hole No. 8. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.4 Ethan Moreau.JPG

Ethan Moreau sends an iron shot towards the green on No. 9. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.4 Kaiden Brovold.JPG

Kaiden Brovold tracks a putt for par. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments