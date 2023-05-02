...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM
CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Anthony Nocolai blasts his drive down the fairway of hole No. 8. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Battling constant high winds and gusts exceeding 20 miles per hour, the St. Peter boys golf team competed in the second Big South Conference meet of the year in New Ulm. The Saints golfers adapted to the challenges better than the rest of the field, cruising to a dominant 16-stroke victory over the hosting Eagles.
St. peter's top four golfers swept the top four places led by Blake Magelee, who's birdie on hole No. 9 earned him the top finish in the meet with a score of 38, a mere two over par despite the conditions. Kaiden Brovold finished second with a score of 39 and began his day with a birdie on No. 1 while Anthony Nicolai finished third with a score of 41.
Rounding out the team scoring for the afternoon, Owen Matejcek posted a score of 42 which featured a birdie on No. 8. Ethan Moreau (43) and Korey Lager (45) also competed for the Saints in the conference showdown, finishing eighth and 13th respectively in the 36-man field.
St. Peter quickly returns to action Tuesday, May 2 when the team hosts an invitational at Shoreland Country Club with the shotgun start opening the action at 2 p.m.