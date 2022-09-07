Tuesday night the St. Peter volleyball team welcomed conference foe Fairmont to town in an early season showdown. Despite a somewhat slow start for the Saints, a dominant front line performance powered the way to a 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-14) sweep over the Cardinals.
"I thought we had great team chemistry and played well and our front row showed up big," noted libero Riley Rubischko after the game.
The first set started off with neither team really finding a rhythm leading to the score being tied 10-10 in the early going. The Saints would respond with a 13-2 run that featured a remarkable scramble started by Iris Elias that resulted in a point for St. Peter.
With a 24-16 lead in the set, Elias sent a set towards the left side of the net where Emmy Remmert slammed down a shot for the game point. Remmert, the sophomore outside hitter, who gained a lot of quality experience playing last year as a freshman, noted, "I think it definitely helped me to step up into a leadership position. Without that experience last year it would be a lot harder now."
The the first set in hand, it was smooth sailing for the Saints the rest of the way as there was never a true challenge put up from the Fairmont side. Of note, Remmert closed out the second set with an ace and had the opportunity with match point, to once again get the final point.
"It was definitely on my mind," said Remmert. "I was super aware of the score so there was a lot of pressure."
The serve didn't manage to make it over the net, after having made four straight, and it would be the next point that a misplayed ball on the Cardinal side would bring a close to the match.
Kylee Horner led St. Peter in kills on the night with 11 while earning a block while Abby Maloney added seven kills and a block. Remmert led the team in digs with eight while adding seven kills of her own while Elias finished the night with 30 assists.
The Saints will return to action Thursday, Sep. 8 with a road matchup against St. James with first serve scheduled for 7:15 p.m.