9.8 Riley Rubischko.JPG

Riley Rubischko takes a swing at a serve. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday night the St. Peter volleyball team welcomed conference foe Fairmont to town in an early season showdown. Despite a somewhat slow start for the Saints, a dominant front line performance powered the way to a 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-14) sweep over the Cardinals.

9.8 Kylee Horner.JPG

Kylee Horner skies up wards for a huge attack. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.8 Emmy Remmert.JPG

Emmy Remmert slams an attack between the Cardinal defenders. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

