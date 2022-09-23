9.29 Carmen Hanson, Abby and Claire.JPG

St. Peter head coach Carmen Hanson (Center) is awarded a plaque and ball commemorating her 300th high school volleyball victory by senior captains Abby Maloney (left) and Claire Meyer. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday evening the St. Peter volleyball team hosted the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers in a Big South East conference matchup. The Bucs played up to the challenge in the first set, pushing the Saints until the end before falling to St. Peter 26-24, but that effort was all that could be mustered as the Saints went on to win 3-0 (26-24, 25-6, 25-22).

The St. Peter defensive wall creates the block as Olivia Seys (center) stonewalls the attack for the point while Regan Baron (left) and Emmy Remmert (right) provide support. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Emmy Remmert hits an attack from the middle of the formation. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Olivia Seys hammers an attack from the left side past the defender and down the line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Iris Elias puts with a form set to prepare the attack. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

