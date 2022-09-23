St. Peter head coach Carmen Hanson (Center) is awarded a plaque and ball commemorating her 300th high school volleyball victory by senior captains Abby Maloney (left) and Claire Meyer. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
The St. Peter defensive wall creates the block as Olivia Seys (center) stonewalls the attack for the point while Regan Baron (left) and Emmy Remmert (right) provide support. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Thursday evening the St. Peter volleyball team hosted the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers in a Big South East conference matchup. The Bucs played up to the challenge in the first set, pushing the Saints until the end before falling to St. Peter 26-24, but that effort was all that could be mustered as the Saints went on to win 3-0 (26-24, 25-6, 25-22).
Before the game action got underway however, St. Peter head coach Carmen Hanson was awarded a plaque and signed ball, celebrating the achievement of earning her 300th career win as a volleyball coach combining her 14 seasons as the coach of St. Peter as well as eight years at Nicollet. With research done by Kurt Hildebrandt, it was determined that she had actually achieved the milestone at the end of last season, specifically in the Saints 3-2 epic victory on the road at New Ulm.
With the victory over BEA, St. Peter now holds a 7-3 (6-0 BSE) record on the season.
The opening set of the night had plenty of drama as the Bucs didn't let themselves falling behind by five twice deter them, ultimately chipping their way back into the game and tying things at 20-20, forcing a Saints timeout. St. Peter won three of the next four points to prompt a BEA timeout and out of that break, the Bucs took back-to-back points to tie things at 23-23.
After a pair of service errors were traded, OKylee Horner demolished an attack down from the left side into open space in the middle and the next point, with the Saints having the opportunity to take the game, resulted in an attack from Olivia Seys that the Bucs couldn't control, earning the 1-0 lead in the match.
St. Peter rode the wave of momentum in the second set, controlling the action to win 25-6 and despite BEA playing back into the third set, the Saints were too much, earning the 25-22 win and the sweep.
Horner led the team in kills with 11 while adding 10 digs and a block while Abby Maloney recorded nine kills and six digs. Iris Elies led the Saints in assists with 31 and added 15 digs while Emmy Remmert recorded nine digs and eight kills. Libero Riley Rubischko finished the game with 19 digs to lead St. Peter while recording five service aces.
The Saints are scheduled to return to action Tuesday, Sep. 26 when they travel to play the Waseca Bluejays, a game that was rescheduled from Oct. 6.