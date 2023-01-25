1.26 Josh Bosacker.jpg

Josh Bosacker lays the ball up and in after driving past Waseca defenders. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The St. Peter boys basketball team has faced no shortage of challenges during the 2022-23 season, the biggest of which has been the fact the team hasn’t played on its home floor since Dec. 20. Tuesday night, the Saints rose to the occasion as they once again hit the road to take on the Waseca Bluejays, a conference opponent and 12-2 team, dominating the second half to earn a 79-65 win.

1.26 Kaeden Guida.jpg

Kaeden Guida rises up for a three pointer in the left corner. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.26 Jerry Soderlund.jpg

Jeremiah Soderlund drives past a Bluejay defender outside of the arc. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

