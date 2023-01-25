The St. Peter boys basketball team has faced no shortage of challenges during the 2022-23 season, the biggest of which has been the fact the team hasn’t played on its home floor since Dec. 20. Tuesday night, the Saints rose to the occasion as they once again hit the road to take on the Waseca Bluejays, a conference opponent and 12-2 team, dominating the second half to earn a 79-65 win.
“I’m just super happy for them because they have been working hard,” St. Peter head coach Sean Keating said of his team. “Being on the road is tough and being a young team and going against some good competition, we all needed it tonight. It was great to see us play some hard defense, force some turnovers and see the kids having fun and smiling at the end.”
With the win, St. Peter improves to 2-12 (2-2 BSE) on the season while the Bluejays fall to 12-3 (3-2 BSE).
“They’re a really good team,” added Keating. “I think in my 10 years here we have never won on this court, so it doesn’t happen often and is a credit to the way our kids played tonight.”
The first half proved to be a fairly even affair with St. Peter managing to shoot well enough to keep the Bluejays on the defensive, allowing the Saints to take a 36-32 lead into the break.
In the second half, a combination of great shooting from beyond the arc and a defense that routinely forced turnovers and rushed Waseca shots led St. Peter to creating as much as a 16-point lead with under 10 minutes remaining. By making their free throws down the stretch, the Saints held off any hope of a Bluejay comeback with both teams clearing the benches in the final minutes.
Tate Olson led St. Peter in scoring with 22 points while Jeremiah Soderlund tacked on 19. Luke Gilbertson and Kaeden Guida each added 10 points to round out Saints scoring in double digits.
“Adversity makes you stronger, even though it’s no fun going through it at the time,” said Keating. “We do have a lot of season left and have a young group that cares about each-other. This will be a stepping stone and I think our best ball is ahead of us.”
St. Peter returns to the hardwood Thursday, Jan. 26 when the team travels to Belle Plaine to take on the Tigers with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.