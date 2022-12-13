12.15 Ryan Moelter.jpg

Ryan Moelter stands his ground against his opponent. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday evening, the St. Peter wrestling team made the short trip to Le Sueur to compete in a triangular hosted by the Giants featuring the Scott West Panthers. A handful of wins weren't enough to defeat the Panthers in a 45-21 loss before the Saints cruised to a 57-15 victory over LS-H.

12.15 Brock Guth.jpg

Brock Guth rolls his opponent onto their back to earn the fall. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.15 Waylon Thieke.jpg

Waylon Thieke flips his opponent to earn a reversal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.15 Kemper Ely.jpg

Kemper Ely attempts to keep his opponent in the circle as he chases the victory late in the match. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments