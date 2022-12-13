...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Wet snow and sleet. Additional snow and sleet accumulations
of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Sibley and Nicollet Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Ryan Moelter stands his ground against his opponent. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Thursday evening, the St. Peter wrestling team made the short trip to Le Sueur to compete in a triangular hosted by the Giants featuring the Scott West Panthers. A handful of wins weren't enough to defeat the Panthers in a 45-21 loss before the Saints cruised to a 57-15 victory over LS-H.
Against the Panthers, Harold Born, Charlie Born and Leighton Robb all earned fall victories while Cole Filand won a 5-3 decision to account for the victories.
The matchup against the Giants saw little drama with a handful of forfeits with LS-H winning two of the matches.
The Saints then sent several wrestlers to compete in the Delano Invite Saturday morning and as a result, the St. Peter team earned a fourth-place finish in the 10-team field. Leighton Robb and Nakiye Mercado would each go on to earn the titles in their respective weight classes to lead the way for the Saints.
St. Peter returns to the action Thursday, Dec. 15 when the Saints host the Waseca Bluejays for a dual.
St. Peter - 57, Le Sueur-Henderson - 15
106: Elijah Mercado (STPE) over (LHS) (For.) 113: Brock Guth (STPE) over Nick Larson (LHS) (TF 18-1 0:00) 120: Dalton Wilson (LHS) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (MD 13-0) 126: Charlie Born (STPE) over Waylon Thieke (LHS) (MD 12-2) 132: Deontre Torres (STPE) over (LHS) (For.) 138: Evan Walter (STPE) over (LHS) (For.) 145: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Mark Boisjolie (LHS) (Fall 1:59) 152: Harold Born (STPE) over (LHS) (For.) 160: Wyatt Genelin (LHS) over Isaac Alger (STPE) (Fall 1:43) 170: Andy Genelin (LHS) over Joseph Connor (STPE) (Dec 15-9) 182: Peyton Tellijohn (LHS) over (STPE) (For.) 195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over George Doherty (LHS) (Fall 2:57) 220: Kemper Ely (STPE) over (LHS) (For.) 285: Haadi Ahmed (STPE) over (LHS) (For.)
Scott West - 45, St. Peter - 21
106: Allen Krenik (SCWE) over Elijah Mercado (STPE) (Fall 5:24) 113: Cam Tousignant (SCWE) over Brock Guth (STPE) (MD 14-3) 120: Caleb Tracy (SCWE) over Ryan Moelter (STPE) (Dec 10-3) 126: Charlie Born (STPE) over Bennet Balk (SCWE) (Fall 1:03) 132: Mason Breeggemann (SCWE) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 3:54) 138: Isaac Williams (SCWE) over Evan Walter (STPE) (Dec 13-6) 145: Matt Randolph (SCWE) over Nakiye Mercado (STPE) (MD 12-3) 152: Harold Born (STPE) over Ethan Dvorak (SCWE) (Fall 2:06) 160: Daniel Callahan (SCWE) over Isaac Alger (STPE) (MD 9-0) 170: Leo Siekmann (SCWE) over Joseph Connor (STPE) (Fall 3:05) 182: Cole Filand (STPE) over Tristan Holbrook (SCWE) (Dec 5-3) 195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Dylan Thomas (SCWE) (Fall 2:09) 220: Luke Meriweather (SCWE) over Kemper Ely (STPE) (Dec 3-1) 285: Carson Schoenbauer (SCWE) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Fall 3:07)