Thursday night, the St. Peter softball team hosted the Worthington Trojans in a conference doubleheader, aiming to get back into the win column after a three-game slide. The Saints took complete control of the matchup, earning wins of 10-0 (5 innings) and 12-1 (6 innings) to improve their record to 6-7 (4-4 BSC) on the season.
In game one, Maya Pettis started in the circle for St. Peter, allowing just two hits over five innings of shutout ball, striking out seven batters. She added a 3-4 day at the plate with three runs batted in the victory. Kali Erickson and Belle Putz each went 3-3 from the plate with Erickson hitting a double and Putz driving a run in.
Maddie Kamm went 2-3 with a double, a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBI's. Regan Baron added a pair of runs and an RBI going 1-2 at the plate.
In game two, Auden Anderson started in the circle and stuck out six hitters while allowing five hits and one run in six innings of work. She also went 3-4 at the plate with a homerun. Pettis continued her hot hitting going 3-5 with an RBI while stealing a base and scoring a run.
Rhyan Holmgren added a 3-4 performance at the plate, scoring two runs, stealing two bases and bringing home a pair of runners. Cali Cross went 2-2 with a double and a pair of runs scored and Baron finished 2-4 with two runs scored and two stolen bases.
St. Peter is scheduled to return to action Monday, May 8 with a road game against the rival New Ulm Eagles with first pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.