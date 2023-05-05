5.12 Maya Pettis.JPG

Maya Pettis. (file photo)

Thursday night, the St. Peter softball team hosted the Worthington Trojans in a conference doubleheader, aiming to get back into the win column after a three-game slide. The Saints took complete control of the matchup, earning wins of 10-0 (5 innings) and 12-1 (6 innings) to improve their record to 6-7 (4-4 BSC) on the season.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports.

