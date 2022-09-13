9.15 Maya Pettis.JPG

Maya Pettis breaches the water during the medley relay.(Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday evening the St. Peter swim and dive team hosted the Litchfield Dragons as the team competed in its home opening match after several road battles. Competition raged all evening but when the festivities came to a close, the Saints had earned the 102-81 victory.

9.15 Trista Landsom.JPG

Trista Landsom during the backstroke portion of the medley relay. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.15 Addison Landsom.JPG

Addison Landsom moments before making a clean entrance to the water during the dive competition. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.15 Laura Klatt.JPG

Laura Klatt maintains her hold during a flip off the diving board. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

