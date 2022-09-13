Tuesday evening the St. Peter swim and dive team hosted the Litchfield Dragons as the team competed in its home opening match after several road battles. Competition raged all evening but when the festivities came to a close, the Saints had earned the 102-81 victory.
In the 200 medley relay race, the team of Trista Landsom, Maya Pettis, Anna Boomgaarden and Addison Landsom finished second with a time of 2:11.87.
Hannah Denzer claimed first in the 200 freestyle race with a time of 2:00.99 while Isabell Johnson (2:21.34) finished second. Boomgaarden claimed second in the 200 individual medley race with a time of 2:37.02 as she battled down the stretch, finishing just .69 seconds behind the leader.
In the 50 freestyle race, Sarah Coe (27.18) and Eve Zimmerman (27.59) finished second and third respectively. Denzer picked up her second individual victory of the night in the 500 freestyle race with a time of 5:27.32.
The Dragons divers competed in exhibition while Laura Klatt (182.75), Addison Landsom (157.00) and Cadence Tish (156.30) took the top three spots.
The final two first-place victories for the Saitns came in the 200 and 400 yard freestyle relay races with the team of Addison Landsom, Eve Zimmerman, Sarah Coe and Hannah Denzer claimed the top spot in the 200 while the team of Coe, Trista Landsom, Zimmerman and Denzer took the 400.