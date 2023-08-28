8.31 Paige Winkelmann.JPG

Paige Winkelmann fakes out a New Ulm defender as she attacks. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Saturday morning, the St. Peter girls soccer team hosted the New Ulm Eagles in a Big South Conference matchup. The Saints controlled the action throughout the match, ultimately earning a 2-0 victory.

8.31 Adeline Letts.JPG

Adeline Letts steps into a penalty kick, smashing the ball into the net to put the Saints up 1-0. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.31 Keira Friedrich.JPG

Keira Friedrich runs out ahead of the New Ulm defenders with the ball. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
  

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments