Tuesday evening, the St. Peter girls soccer team faced off against the Mankato Loyola Crusaders, aiming to move to 4-0 on the young season. Another dominant showing from the Saints allowed them to out-shoot the Crusaders 14-2 on goal, resulting in a 6-0 victory.
St. Peter controlled the action from the opening whistle getting several nice looks at the goal in the opening minutes. About 15 minutes after the start of the match, the Loyola goalkeeper sent a free kick down the field where midfielder Adrianna Bixby was able to knock it down and get it under control. Bixby took the ball straight through the heart of the defense on her way to the goal where she was able to get the keeper to bite and sunk a controlled shot into the lower left part of the goal.
Before the half would come to a close, Bixby found Grace Dlouhy with a pass up the field that she was able to score with, putting the Saints up 2-0 before the half.
The second half was all St. Peter as Dlouhy assisted Addie Letts on a goal, Sam Madden scored unassisted, Karly Miller scored unassisted and Adrianna Bixby capped off a three point game with her second unassisted goal.
"We are starting to move the ball around and switch the direction of play more," said St. Peter head coach Bre Landsteiner. "We still need to work on our communication and talking throughout the whole game."
The Saints, now 4-0 on the season, return to action Thursday, Sep. 8 when they host the Mankato East Cougars.