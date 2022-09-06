9.8 Ellie Letts.JPG

Ellie Letts runs up to a corner kick. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday evening, the St. Peter girls soccer team faced off against the Mankato Loyola Crusaders, aiming to move to 4-0 on the young season. Another dominant showing from the Saints allowed them to out-shoot the Crusaders 14-2 on goal, resulting in a 6-0 victory.

9.8 Adrianna Bixby.JPG

Midfielder Adrianna Bixby brings the ball through the heart of the Crusader defense on the way to her go-ahead goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.8 McKenna Reiten.JPG

Defender McKenna Reiten brings the ball up along the right sideline. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments