10.13 Will Elias.JPG

Will Elias winds up to kick the ball upfield to his attackers. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With an early fall chill in the air, the St. Peter boys soccer team made the trip to Waseca to battle the Bluejays with the aim of building off the team's 5-1 victory over Marshall. A pair of first half goals would prove to be all the scoring needed for the Saints, as the defense, anchored by keeper Eli Stoll, kept Waseca off the board en-route to a 2-0 victory.

10.13 Eli Stoll.JPG

Eli Stoll makes a sliding save on the way to earning is first shutout in goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Tate Winkelmann.JPG

Tate Winkelmann handles the  ball on the defensive end. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Abdirahman Osman.JPG

Mano Osman breaks away from a Waseca defender in the midfield. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
10.13 Joshua Vangrootheest.JPG

After a perfect pass from Will Elias, Josh VanGrootheest shoots from the left side, scoring the goal and putting the Saints up 2-0. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

