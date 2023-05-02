5.4 Connor Bjorling.JPG

Connor Bjorling unloads on a ball in the zone, sending a double into right field to bring home a pair of runs. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Monday night, the St. Peter baseball team made the trip to New Ulm for a conference clash with the Eagles. The Saints limited New Ulm to just two hits and put six runs on the board, defeating the Eagles 6-1.

5.4 Kaeden Guida.JPG

Kaeden Guida delivers a pitch from the mound en-route to earning the win in six innings of one-hit ball. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.4 Tanner Kendall.JPG

Tanner Kendall scoops up a hopping grounder at second before making the throw to first for an out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

