Monday night, the St. Peter baseball team made the trip to New Ulm for a conference clash with the Eagles. The Saints limited New Ulm to just two hits and put six runs on the board, defeating the Eagles 6-1.
With the win, St. Peter is now 3-4 (2-3 BSC) on the season while New Ulm drops to 3-3 (2-3 BSC).
Kaeden Guida started on the mound for the Saints and earned the victory allowing only a single hit over six innings while striking out seven batters. Parker Rienhardt entered for an inning of relief, allowing one hit and striking out a batter to secure the victory.
St. Peter started the scoring in the top of the third when Guida reached on a one-out single before an error allowed Isaac Alger to reach base safely and advance Guida. With two out, Connor Bjorling drilled the ball into right field to score both runners standing up and he was then brought home by Matais Anderson with an RBI single.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Eagles would cut the lead down to 3-1 but the sixth inning saw St. Peter once again pull away. With a pair of runners on base, Anderson hit a two-run single to give the Saints a 5-1 lead. St. Peter added an insurance run in the seventh with Ashton Volk reaching with a single before eventually scoring on a wild pitch.
Anderson finished the game 2-4 from the plate with three RBI while Volk and Guida each went 2-4. Bjorling went 1-2 at the plate, plating two runs with his double.
After Tuesday's game against Fairmont, St. Peter will return to action Friday, May 5 when the team hosts Holy Family Catholic with first-pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.