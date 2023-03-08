3.9 Josh Bosacker.jpg

Josh Bosacker drives past a trailing defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

A season brimming with challenges that included replacing nearly 80% of the team’s scoring from the previous season, came to a close Tuesday night for the St. Peter boys basketball team. The Saints fell to the top seeded Mankato East Cougars 78-46 in the opening round of the Section 2AAA tournament, bringing an end to the season.

3.9 Sam Moelter.jpg

Sam Moelter spots up for a mid-range jumper. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.9 Noah Spessard.jpg

Noah Spessard creates some space in the post. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.9 Ashton Volk.jpg

Ashton Volk sends a chest pass to an open shooter in the corner. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

