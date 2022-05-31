After defeating Worthington to keep its season alive, the St. Peter softball team returned to Caswell Park Saturday morning with the hopes of continuing postseason play. The Saints started the day with a bang, cruising to an 18-2 win in four innings over Jordan to earn the right to battle Marshall, but the Tigers were able to ultimately come out on top with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning, after St. Peter had rallied to tie the game late, to win 6-5 and end the Saints season.
"We knew we hadn't played like ourselves yet in that second game and we said, 'lets go we, need to play like us.'" said St. Peter head coach Heidi Niemeyer. "We battled back and girls never said die, we just fell a little short."
With the season officially coming to a close, the Saints eight seniors, all of which made significant impacts both on and off the field, walked off the field for the final time as a team.
"I just told them that they have made their mark for sure on this program," added Niemeyer. "They are amazing human beings first of all and are just girls with integrity, character, they work hard and they love each other, they will be missed."
The Marshall game featured infinitely more drama with both teams facing elimination and the right to take on the team that lost the Mankato West vs. Mankato East matchup taking place on the adjacent field. After one and a half scoreless innings, the Tigers struck first with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second, the first coming on a ball that was hit all the way to the fence and the second coming on a bunt single with the runner at third.
The Saints responded with a run in the top of the fourth after Lilly Ruffing was hit by a pitch for the second time in as many games and two batters later, Kali Erickson cashed in the run with an RBI single to left field. Marshall was able to pull away again in the fifth inning though with two more runs to take a 4-1 lead.
St. Peter would not let the deficit get the team down though, and a two-out rally resulted in an error on a throw to first to attempt to get Erickson out allowing two runs to score. Makayla Moline followed that play up with a bloop single into the shallow right centerfield gap that scored Erickson and tied the game at 4-4.
In the bottom of the sixth the Tigers once again took a one run lead after a ball made it to the backstop to score a runner from third but the Saints, not to be outdone, tied the game at 5-5 when Grace Remmert scored after Lilly Ruffin beat out a throw to first.
The pressure was on with the season teetering on the brink for both teams and St. Peter quickly recorded two outs in the bottom of the sixth after Erickson, who entered the circle in relief of Maya Pettis who had pitched every inning of the day so far, struck out the second batter with a nasty changeup.
The third batter however crushed a double off the centerfield fence and the next batter managed to sneak the game winning single into left field, scoring the walk off run.
After handshakes, the Saints gathered together for a heartfelt meeting along the first base line where the coaches once again reiterated how special the girls on this team were.
"This isn't just a game, its life, and the influence they make on those younger players is unheard of," said Niemeyer. "They do such a good job of carrying who we call the 'little girls' along and just sharing their knowledge and making sure everyone feels like a part of the team."
To reach the Marshall game, the Saints did have to first go through the Jordan Jaguars but that game proved to be more of an offensive showcase for them with McKenna Van Zee starting the scoring with a monster solo homer to left center field. The runs just kept coming with six in the second and a stunning 10 runs in the fourth the earn the run rule.
While the season has come to a close for the Saints, there is no doubt about the impact made by these players and what they meant to each other.