Friday's Big South East matchup between the St. Peter girls basketball team and the Fairmont Cardinals proved to be an impressive return to action for the Saints in their first contest of the calendar year. St. Peter jumped out to a lead early that would reach as many as 36 points on the night as the Saints earned a 74-41 victory.
With the win, the Saints improve to 5-2 (2-0 BSE) on the season.
From the opening tip, St. Peter controlled the pace of the game with cutters routinely carving up the Fairmont defense and either finishing at the hoop or kicking out to open shooters. Saints leading scorer Rhyan Holmgren caused constant trouble for the Cardinals as she knifed through the heart of the defense time-after-time, finishing with several and-one opportunities on the way to a 20-point first half that propelled St. Peter to a 44-24 lead at the break.
The Cardinals were able to to make some progress to cut into the deficit at the start of the second half but the Saints responded by switching to a press defense for the first time in the game that completely baffled Fairmont. With turnover after turnover resulting in fast-break scores, the Saints rolled off a 14-0 run that resulted in the team's clearing the benches in the final eight minutes.
St. Peter was led by Holmgren who finished with 35 points in the win.
The Saints return to the hardwood Friday, Dec. 7 when they travel to Kasson-Mantorville to take on the Komets as a part of the Southern Minnesota Hoops Fest. Tip-off for the game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.