1.12 Rhyan Holmgren.jpg

Rhyan Holmgren lays the ball up and in after cutting through the Cardinal defense. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Friday's Big South East matchup between the St. Peter girls basketball team and the Fairmont Cardinals proved to be an impressive return to action for the Saints in their first contest of the calendar year. St. Peter jumped out to a lead early that would reach as many as 36 points on the night as the Saints earned a 74-41 victory.

1.12 Annika Southworth.jpg

Annika Southworth steps back for a corner three. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.12 Abby Maloney.jpg

Abby Maloney rises up over a defender for a short jumper. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.12 Kylie Southworth.jpg

Kylie Southworth drives through contact as she gets to the hoop. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

