12.22 Rhyan Holmgren.jpg

Rhyan Holmgren finishes a fastbreak with a driving layup/ (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Saturday afternoon, the St. Peter girls basketball team hosted the Mankato West Scarlets. Destpite a back-and-forth start to the contest, the Saints extended their nine-point halftime lead to as many as 23 on the way to earning a 74-51 victory.

12.22 Madison Kamm.jpg

Maddie Kamm drives past a West defender as the Saints pull away in the second half. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.22 Annika Southworth.jpg

Annika Southworth steps back into a three point jumper. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.22 Abby Maloney.jpg

Abby Maloney takes the ball to the hoop past a defender in the post for a layup. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments