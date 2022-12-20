...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold
air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming
very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-
threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below
to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be
adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for western
and southwestern Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday
morning. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect for central and south
central Minnesota Thursday morning through Saturday morning.
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions
possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches possible.
Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Abby Maloney takes the ball to the hoop past a defender in the post for a layup. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Saturday afternoon, the St. Peter girls basketball team hosted the Mankato West Scarlets. Destpite a back-and-forth start to the contest, the Saints extended their nine-point halftime lead to as many as 23 on the way to earning a 74-51 victory.
With the win, St. Peter improves its record to 4-2 (1-0 BSE) on the young season.
"A big key that we were kind of missing in the first half was our rebounding as we struggled to box out," said Rhyan Holmgren. "In the second half, we knew that we had to find bodies and get back, that helped us out a lot as we limited them to one-shot possessions."
The first 13 minutes of the game saw the teams struggle to put the ball in the hoop but Annika Southworth spearheaded an 18-5 run with a trio of three pointers over the stretch. After a Holmgren steal and fastbreak layup, the Saints led 29-14 but the Scarlets finished the first half with a 6-0 run to cut the lead to just nine points.
St. Peter put the pedal-to-the-metal to open the second half with Holmgren attacking the basket and getting to the line while Southworth continued to hit from outside the arc. After building to a 14-point lead, Maddie Kamm blocked a shot and immediately sunk a three from the corner to keep the momentum in favor of the Saints.
The closest Mankato West would make the game in the second half came with just under 10 minutes remaining when the lead would be cut to 12 but St. Peter once again responded with Holmgren draining two straight threes before Kamm added a third for a 9-0 run.
The Scarlets were unable to impose their will in the post with Abby Maloney and Emmy Remmert leading the way for the Saints as they crashed the boards and made driving to the hoop difficult.
"It was a big focus for us knowing that we they had players that wanted to work inside and outside," said Maloney. "We just needed to keep the lane locked down because that's where they wanted to get to score and we did a good job of that."
In the final minutes the benches cleared for both teams with the game well in hand for St. Peter.
In a bit of serendipity, as the game ended, the final moments of regulation in the Minnesota Vikings game coincided with one another, leading to a collection of Saints family and friends gathered alongside Mankato West fans as Vikings concluded the largest comeback in NFL history.
The Saints return to the hardwood Thursday, Dec. 22 when they host the Mankato East Cougars with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.