8.04 Anders Schmidt.JPG

Anders Schmidt uncorks a swing on a ball up in the zone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday evening in Mankato, the field turf setting of ISG Field proved a unique challenge for the St. Peter Saints O-35 baseball team, as it did battle with the Mankato Twins.

8.04 Brandon Kerling.JPG

St. Peter second baseman Brandon Kerling catches the throw from shortstop before tagging second and making the throw to first for a 6-4-3 double play to end the first. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.04 Jeremy Nachreiner.JPG

Jeremy Nachreiner leaps to make a grab in right field for an out after the ball carried deep. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.04 Ryan Wenner.JPG

Ryan Wenner steps into a throw from shortstop for the out at first. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
8.04 Matt Ballman.JPG

Matt Ballman hits the ball into the gap in the top of the seventh which scored two runs with two out to cut the Twins lead to 9-8. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

