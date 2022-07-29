Thursday evening in Mankato, the field turf setting of ISG Field proved a unique challenge for the St. Peter Saints O-35 baseball team, as it did battle with the Mankato Twins.
Despite falling behind by four runs two different times, the Saints were able to rally back, ultimately falling short in the top of the seventh and losing 9-8.
In the first innings, St. Peter and Mankato traded runs but the Saints were able to truly get out of a jam after the Twins loaded the bases with one out and one run already across. A sharp grounder bounced into shortstop Ryan Wenner's glove where he made the toss to second before Brandon Kerling made the quick transfer and throw to first to end the threat with a double play.
Things weren't quite as positive for the Saints in the bottom of the second inning when some high bounces off the field turf along with a couple of hits and walks resulted in the Twins scoring three more runs to take a 4-1 lead. Mankato added another run in the bottom of the fourth to expand their lead before the top of fifth inning, which would prove to be an incredibly bizarre one.
After a leadoff walk, Justin Yungerburg hit a soft liner to the second baseman who made the catch before deciding to intentionally bounce the ball to the turf in an attempt to convince everyone of a drop to convert a double play. The call was made by the umpire that the ball was just dropped allowing the force-out at second but leaving Yungerburg safe at first.
After a walk, another unusual play occurred when a fly ball to center was caught but the fielder dropped the ball again after the runners at first and second had tagged up. It was ultimately ruled that the drop occurred on the transfer making ruling the hitter out, but with the runners having tagged up and advanced, they were allowed to stay at second and third.
Anders Schmidt, with two out and two on base, crushed a ball that hooked hard into the right corner after landing fair, easily scoring the two runners and after the right fielder struggled to wrangle the ball, Schmidt began to round third before being sent back to the bag. Kent Bass cashed Schmidt in on the following at-bat with an RBI single.
After the Twins pitcher struggled to regain control of the two-out rally, he was called for a balk with a runner at third, after a handful of close calls where he was not setting his stance properly, tying the game at 5-5.
After a pair of scoreless half-innings, the bounces once again caused issues for St. Peter as a pair of errors put two Mankato runners on the bases and after a walk loaded the bags, Saints starting pitcher Steve Winkler was relieved. The Twins made St. Peter pay for the errors though, cashing in all three runners as well as a fourth run with two-out to take a 9-5 lead into the seventh inning.
With three outs remaining, the Saints once again dug deep and battled out several long at-bats to fill the bases with two-outs. Matt Ballman did some damage with a single through the left side gap and after another hit, St. Peter found themselves trailing by one with the tying run at third. The final at-bat though resulted in a pop out, bringing the rally and game to a close as the Twins earned the victory.
The loss drops the Saints to 9-4 on the season with one regular season game remaining on the schedule as they will travel to Le Center to do battle with the Braves Sunday with first-pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.