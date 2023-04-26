...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in
duration for the following rivers in Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le
Sueur Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and
Brown Counties.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and
Sherburne Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Dakota and
Carver Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa,
Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and
Ramsey Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington,
Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and
Washington Counties.
...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the
following rivers in Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.
.Daily light rain chances are expected for most of the region
through the end of the week. However, forecast precipitation amounts
are currently not significant enough to cause rises of area rivers.
Thus, rivers will either begin cresting or continue falling from
their crest over the next few days.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 845 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 803.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 845 AM CDT Wednesday was 803.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday morning and continue falling to 799.2 feet next
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
&&
Matias Anderson connects with a pitch, sending the ball deep into centerfield and scoring the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)
Tuesday night, the St. Peter baseball made the short trip to Waseca for a Big South Conference showdown against the undefeated Bluejays. Trailing by a run in the top of the seventh, the Saints rallied to score two runs before closing out the game in the bottom of the inning to earn the 5-4 win.
“It’s these kind of games that are fun because they’re so close,” said St. Peter’s Drew Simonette after the win. “I mean you never know what’s going to happen in a game like this.”
With the victory, St. Peter improves to 2-2 (1-1 BSC) on the season while the Bluejays fall to 4-1 (1-1 BSC).
All four of Waseca’s runs came in the second inning which saw the Saints commit two errors while allowing runners to advance on a pair of wild pitches, capped off by a two-RBI single into centerfield from Oliver O’Brien. The throw to home for St. Peter wasn’t in time but catcher Sam Moelter made the throw down to second, picking off O’Brien as he attempted to advance to the base.
The Saints started to cut into the deficit in the top of the fourth inning when Ashton Volk led off with a double. Waseca caught the error bug, committing three in the next two at-bats alone, allowing a total of three St. Peter players to score, cutting the deficit to just one run.
A handful of 1-2-3 innings later, the Saints found themselves still trailing by one run with three outs remaining. Tanner Kendall got things started with an infield single that resulted in a throw late and high to first, allowing Kendall to reach second. A wild pitch advanced him to third before Isaiah Jacobson brought home the tying run with an RBI single that found a gap in the infield.
Simonette followed the tying run with a perfectly placed bunt single down the third-base line and a sacrifice bunt from Moelter advanced both runners into scoring position. With one out and runners at second and third, Matias Anderson sent a ball deep and high into centerfield, allowing the runner at third to score with ease on the sac fly, putting the Saints ahead 5-4.
Waseca’s first batter in the seventh sent a fly ball deep into left field but the play proved to be routine for Simonette who had moved into left in the fifth inning. The next Bluejay batter reached on a hit-by-pitch but the Saints shut down any threat on the next at-bat when a sharp grounder to Kaeden Guida at short allowed him to step on second and gun down the runner at first, ending the game with a 6-3 double play.
Guida pitched the first four innings for St. Peter but did not earn a decision as Tate Olson pitched the final three innings of relief, earning the win.
The Saints are scheduled to return to action Friday, April 28 when they travel to Marshall for a doubleheader.