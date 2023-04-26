4.27 Drew Simonette.JPG

Drew Simonette avoids the sliding Waseca runner to gun down the runner at first, securing the double play for the Saints in the third inning.

Tuesday night, the St. Peter baseball made the short trip to Waseca for a Big South Conference showdown against the undefeated Bluejays. Trailing by a run in the top of the seventh, the Saints rallied to score two runs before closing out the game in the bottom of the inning to earn the 5-4 win.

Matias Anderson connects with a pitch, sending the ball deep into centerfield and scoring the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly. (Ben Camp photos/Southernminn.com)
Kaeden Guida makes the throw to first after tagging second to get the game-ending double play.

