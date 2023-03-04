DSC02707 (2).JPG

St. Peter junior guard Rhyan Holmgren drives for two of her game-high 23 points against Mankato East. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

For the first time ever in the Class AAA girls basketball tournament, St. Peter qualified for the section finals.

St. Peter junior guard Maddie Kamm takes it to the hoop in the lane versus East. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)
St. Peter junior center Abby Maloney goes for two points against Mankato East. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com
St. Peter sophomore forward Emmy Remmert (right) led St. Peter with 11 rebounds. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)
The Saints celebrate after defeating Mankato East 51-43. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

