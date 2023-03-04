For the first time ever in the Class AAA girls basketball tournament, St. Peter qualified for the section finals.
The No. 3 seeded Saints (21-6) rallied to upset No. 2 seeded Mankato East 51-43 in the Section 2AAA semifinals Saturday night at Gustavus Adolphus College.
No. 4 seeded Marshall pulled off a bigger upset over No. 1 seeded Jordan in the other semifinal 39-38 on a steal by center Randi Wendorff and a lay-up by Brianna Simpson with 2 seconds left. Jordan had led the entire game until the last basket.
This is the third straight season the Saints have played in Class AAA after playing in AA for years.
St. Peter last made state four years ago in Class AA.
"Everybody came together and bought into everybody's role, and that we need everybody on the team," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said of the Saints' improved play in AAA. "They're playing for each other."
St. Peter leading scorer, junior guard Rhyan Holmgren, who finished with 23 points, called reaching the finals "super huge with us being the smallest school. Us being here shows a lot about our grit. It's a big step to get to where we want to be."
Holmgren, who came in averaging 24 points per game, thought more balanced scoring was a key to the win.
"We had a lot of people step up, and that's what we need to do to win big games like this one," she said. "We're all super proud of them. That was our goal tonight. Everyone had to contribute and score."
The Saints started slowly in the first half, falling behind 6-0, 12-3 and 17-8 with 7 minutes to go.
St. Peter roared back to take a 20-17 lead with 1:20 to play, and the first half ended 20-19.
Nine turnovers in the first half proved to be the Saints' downfall. But St. Peter calmed down in the second half with only four giveaways.
"We just stayed super calm and just tried to stay composed, and we hit big shots that we needed," Holmgren said. "We were turning the ball over a lot in the first half."
Southworth said, "We tell them there is going to be runs by both teams in the game. We might be ahead. We might be behind. We just have to keep doing what we're doing. The kids didn't panic. They made some shots at the end, and then we played some good defense and got some rebounds. And that was the key.
"East is tough. They're got a good team. They've got good guards. They're well coached. It was two teams that are very similar."
Holmgren ended up with 11 points in the first half, including the last four points for the Saints on a pair of free throws and a basket.
Junior guard Maddie Kamm also led the comeback with four points in the final run.
Also in the first half for the Saints, sophomore guard Annika Southworth made a 3-point basket, and junior center Abby Maloney hit a 2-pointer.
The Saints upped their lead 28-23 on an 8-3 run to start the second half, led by Annika Southworth's six points.
East came back to take a 31-30 lead on a 8-2 run, capped off on a 2-point hoop by guard Ellie Edberg.
The Cougars increased their lead to 34-30, but Kamm made two straight driving lay-ups to tie it at 34 with 6:42 to play.
East again went back up 37-34 on a 3-pointer by Edberg.
However, Annika Southworth responded with a 3-pointer of her own to tie it again 37-37 with 6 minutes left.
Holmgren then scored on a lay-in off a pass from Kamm to give the Saints back the lead 39-37 with 4:55 to go. Kamm finished with a team-high five assists and had eight points.
"She stepped up big tonight," Holmgren said of Kamm with her defending, passing and scoring.
Edberg made another 3-pointer to put East backup 40-39 with 4:40 left.
But eighth-grade guard Kylie Southworth matched that 3 to give the Saints back the lead for good 42-40.
The Saints increased their lead to 51-40 with nine more unanswered points, including seven free throws by Holmgren and a 10-foot jumper in the lane by Annika Southworth, who finished with 14 points and five rebounds.
Sophomore forward Emmy Remmert led the Saints with 11 rebounds. Holmgren grabbed six boards, Kamm four, Maloney three and Kylie Southworth two.
"Abby and Emmy rebounded their tails off and played good defense," Southworth said. "Annika was battling under there, too."
Kamm and Holmgren both had two steals to lead the team.
"It was a team win," Southworth said. "You need contributions from everybody. Maddie was taking the ball to the basket, which was awesome.
We've got to have four of five people scoring to win at this level and Emmy rebounding."
Southworth expects another tough test again Marshall. During the regular season against Marshall, St. Peter won two and lost one, winning the last two to clinch the Big South Conference title.
"They're well coached," Southworth said. "They're going to come after us, and it's going to be a great game."
Holmgren said Marshall "always plays tough and is always physical. We just have to outrebound them and keep wearing them down."