...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Snow, blowing snow, and refreeze happening on roads.
Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as
high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures dropping into the teens and
lower 20s with wet pavement conditions will lead to the threat
of ice forming on the roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Kylie Southworth drives to the hoop after using a screen to scrape a defender. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
With the 2022-23 regular season winding down, the St. Peter girls basketball team continued to roll through the year with a trio of games against some high-level opponents.
Friday night, the Saints traveled to Fairmont for a conference battle against the Cardinals that saw them earn a 54-48 victory. A quick turnaround to Saturday afternoon saw St. Peter host the Providence Academy Lions which boasted an incredibly proficient offense. Turnovers greatly harmed the Saints in the game as they ultimately fell to the Lions 89-56.
St. Peter would rebound Tuesday night though as the team hosted the Worthington Trojans for the front end of a boys and girls varsity doubleheader. A double digit halftime lead for the Saints would only expand in the second half as St. Peter would cruise to a comfortable 75-51 win.
With the results, the Saints are now 16-6 (7-0 BSE) on the season with a pair of regular season games remaining, sandwiched around their competing in the Big South Conference Showcase Saturday, Feb. 20 which will be hosted by Windom.