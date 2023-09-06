The St. Peter Saints girls soccer team traveled to Madelia H.S. Tuesday night to take on Wings United, a co-op of Windom, Madelia and St. James. Despite the game being cut short 20 minutes due to lightning in the region, the Saints cruised to a 4-0 victory, allowing only a single shot on goal, improving their record to 4-0 on the season.

9.29 Sophia Homrighausen.JPG

Sophia Homrighausen. (file photo)
  

