9.7 Abduzahid Said.JPG

Abduzahid Said keeps the ball away from a Wings United defender with his body. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After starting the fall season on an 0-4 skid, the St. Peter boys soccer team set its sights on the St. James/Windom/Madelia co-op squad named Wings United as the two prepared to do battle in St. Peter. A pair of quick first-half goals set the pace for the Saints who would go on to shutout Wings United, defeating them 5-0.

9.7 Jaego Smuder.JPG

Jaego Smuder sends a shot at the net along the left side of the field. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.7 Mohamed Jimale.JPG

Mohamed Jimale winds up for a left-footed kick on goal. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
  

