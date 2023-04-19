4.20 Drew Simonette.JPG

Drew Simonette launches one of his three hits up and into the outfield. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

After a pair of postponements, the St. Peter baseball team finally got the opportunity to take the field as the home team in Mankato Friday night. The Cougars of Mankato East held the lead twice in the game but the Saints were able to come up big and hold on for the 5-4 victory.

4.20 BJORLING, CONNOR.JPG

Connor Bjorling delivers a pitch as the rain continues to fall. After allowing three runs in the first, Bjorling settled into the game throwing two scoreless innings. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
4.20 Tanner Kendall.JPG

Tanner Kendall makes the running throw to first for an out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

