...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...
Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Buffalo and Dunn
Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue
Earth Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa
and Lac qui Parle Counties.
Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Sibley and Carver
Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and
Dakota Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and
Washington Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue,
Pierce, Dakota and Washington Counties.
Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and
Wright Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St.
Croix Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
.Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Another half an inch
to an inch of additional rainfall tonight into Wednesday morning is
expected to prolong high river flows through this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 745 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 803.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 745 PM CDT Tuesday was 803.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to begin rising on
Thursday and crest near 804.4 feet early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 800.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
Connor Bjorling delivers a pitch as the rain continues to fall. After allowing three runs in the first, Bjorling settled into the game throwing two scoreless innings. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
After a pair of postponements, the St. Peter baseball team finally got the opportunity to take the field as the home team in Mankato Friday night. The Cougars of Mankato East held the lead twice in the game but the Saints were able to come up big and hold on for the 5-4 victory.
Mankato East quickly took a 3-0 lead in the first inning as a result of three walks and three hits. St. Peter would answer with three runs of its own in the bottom of the second as Isaiah Jacobsen led off with a walk and was followed by singles from Isaac Alger and Tanner Kendall.
With one out and the bases loaded, Drew Simonette singled in Jacobsen and Alger. With runners on second and third, Sam Moelter drove in Kendall with a fly out to deep LF.
Mankato East would retake the lead in the fourth as a result of a single and a pair of walks. Once again, the Saints would tie the game in the bottom of the fourth as Simonette singled and moved to third on a Sam Moelter single to right. Matias Anderson followed that with a fly ball to right to score Simonette.
St. Peter would take the lead in the bottom of the fifth as Alger doubled and scored on a single to center from Tate Olson. From there the Saints would hang on for a 5-4 win with Parker Rienhardt getting the win with three innings of relief and Kaeden Guida picking up the save by striking out back to back Cougars to end the game.
St. Peter is scheduled to return to action Thursday, April 20 at New Ulm after the team hit the road and suffered a 6-3 defeat at the hands of Fairmont Tuesday night, giving the Saints a 1-1 record going into their matchup with the Eagles.