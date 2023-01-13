1.19 Cadence Tish.jpg

Cadence Tish lands on her left foot as she completes her front flip on the beam. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

During warmups for the dual between the St. Peter and Blue Earth Area gymnastics squads Friday, a pair of incidents resulted in two Saints gymnasts being injured and unable to compete. Despite the concerns for teammates and a strong opponent, St. Peter was able to put together a great showing, defeating the Buccaneers 131.175-125.850.

1.19 Laura Klatt.jpg

Laura Klatt eyes her landing spot on the beam as she backflips. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.19 Addison Landsom.jpg

Addison Landsom plants her feet on the lower bar before making her transition to the upper. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.19 Bianca Salivia.jpg

Bianca Salivia strikes a pose during her beam routine. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
1.19 Vivian Hendrickson.jpg

Vivian Hendrickson makes her extension on the high bar as she builds momentum for the dismount. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments