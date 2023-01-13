During warmups for the dual between the St. Peter and Blue Earth Area gymnastics squads Friday, a pair of incidents resulted in two Saints gymnasts being injured and unable to compete. Despite the concerns for teammates and a strong opponent, St. Peter was able to put together a great showing, defeating the Buccaneers 131.175-125.850.
Laura Klatt finished with the top all-around score posting a 34.575 with a 9.100 in the floor routine with an 8.725 in vault and 8.700 in beam. Despite taking a scary looking fall in the bars, Cadence Tish finished third all-around thanks to a meet high 8.875 in the beam with a matching score on the vault.
Addison Landsom finished fourth all-around with 32.750 points with an 8.550 on the vault as her high event score. Vivian Hendrickson also competed in all four events for the Saints finishing with 28.600 points.
Bianca Salivia competed in three events for St. Peter including an impressive 8.525 in the vault.
In the junior varsity competition, the Buccaneers defeated the Saints 102.950-90.450.
Maya VanGrootheest led the St. Peter jv squad with an all-around score of 25.700 to finish second.
The Saints will return to action Tuesday, Jan. 17 when they travel to take on New Ulm with events scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.