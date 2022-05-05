Hits were at a premium Thursday night at Veterans Park Field, as the St. Peter baseball team carried a no-hitter and three-run lead into the seventh inning. Waseca was able to make a rally, breaking up the no hitter with the leadoff batter and tie the game to force extras.
However, the Saints rebounded and in the bottom of the eighth, Isaiah Jacobson hit a walk-off shot to secure the 4-3 win.
"You can never be too confident at the plate," said Jacobsen after the win. "I just wanted to put the bat to the ball and tonight it won the game."
The game-winning at bat was preceded by Ashton Volk reaching first as the Bluejay second basemen was unable to cleanly field the ball followed by a fielder's choice that advanced Volk to third as he had gathered a large lead and was sprinting at the pitch. Jacobsen stepped up to the plate with a single out and one of the team's fastest players at third so almost anything put in play was going to be able to score Volk. With the defense playing in to keep a throw home in play, Jacobsen sent the ball deep into left field for the win.
Extra innings were necessary because of the Bluejay rally in the top of the seventh which began with a leadoff double that found the left field gap. The hit was the first of the night for Waseca as St. Peter starting pitcher Kaeden Guida was putting together a masterful performance on the mound.
The Bluejays found the pace though and followed up the double with an infield single and an RBI single that found space in right field. Guida struck out the next batter for the second out in the inning, but in the process reached his pitch limit and had to be relieved by Volk.
The first batter for Waseca was able to make contact with a pitch and send the ball into centerfield, scoring two runs including the tying run. The Bluejay batter attempted to move to second after the Saints threw to home to try to get the out, but St. Peter catch Sam Moelter gunned down the runner with a throw to second to bring an end to the inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, with the teams tied, Waseca found itself in a similar pitching situation when their starter Carter McQuery, who had only allowed three-hits himself, also reached his pitch count limit with two outs and a man on first who had drawn a walk. The next relief pitcher couldn't find the strike zone, walking another Saint and was also relieved. Matias Anderson stepped to the plate against the new pitcher with two out and runners at first and second and was patient and also drew a walk to load the bases.
In between batters, McQuery who had moved to first took a moment to talk to the Bluejay pitcher Sebastian Teague and seemed to instill some confidence in him which led to an inning-ending strikeout.
With the momentum in their favor, Waseca stepped to the plate in the top of the eighth where McQuery led off with a single to right field. The biggest momentum shift of the night came on the next play when the ball was hit sharply to Anderson at second where quickly tossed the ball to shortstop Guida at the base for the tag followed by a quick throw to first to complete the monster double play and swing all the energy in the Saints favor.
"That was important," said Jacobson of the play. "Our whole team is good at keeping our heads up lately and that's what we did tonight which worked out for us."
All three of the Saints runs earlier in the game on either wild pitches or plays where the ball was misplayed in the field with those runs being scored by Sam Moelter, Connor Bjorling and Parker Rienhardt.
St. Peter will face a quick turnaround when the team hosts Marshall in a doubleheader Friday, May 6.