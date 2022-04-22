An explosive first and second inning for the St. Peter baseball team saw the Saints put seven runs on the board and take a commanding lead, but the Bluejays would put together a six-run rally in the fourth inning to tie things up and reset the game. Needing to rebound, the Saints were able to score single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to earn an 11-9 victory and improve to 2-0 on the season while dropping the Bluejays to 2-1 this year.
"It helps us remember that in baseball it's never over until it's over and just you gotta keep chipping away no matter what the lead is," said Ashton Volk. "You can never have too big of a lead."
For the Bluejays, defensive miscues defined the early going as the Saints scored five runs in the top of the first inning on the back of a trio of errors. After a quick bottom of the inning, St. Peter added a pair of runs to take a 7-0 lead into the bottom of the second.
Waseca began to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the second when they put a single run on the board and after a scoreless top of the third, the Bluejays Carter McQuery smashed an RBI double into right center field to continue to dig into the Saints lead.
St. Peter responded in the top of the fourth with a two out single from Ryan Blank followed by a stolen base and an Isaiah Jacobsen hit in the infield. The Bluejay shortstop was able to grab the ball but the rushed throw went wide of first which allowed Jacobsen to reach first and Blank to score and put the Saints up 8-2.
Things came together for Waseca in the bottom of the fourth though when Tyson Reger scored from third on a delayed double steal that took advantage of a late throw to second. The Bluejays added two more runs, one coming on a fielder's choice and another when a runner reached first due to an error before McQuery brought home another run with his second double of the evening.
Two more runs, including the tying one came when Griffin Krautkremer had a single find a gap in right field and just like that, the game was reset with an 8-8 tie.
Needing a response, St. Peter's Drew Simonette was able to get on base via a fielder's choice before stealing second. With two outs in the inning, Sam Moelter snuck an RBI single between the third baseman and shortstop that was able to score the speedy Simonette.
With a 9-8 lead, St. Peter put Matias Anderson on the mound in relief where the sidearm thrower was given a chance to close things down. Anderson was able to get out of the bottom of the fifth without indecent and in the top of the sixth, the Saints were able to add to their lead when Jacobson brought home Jake Moelter with an RBI single.
Waseca kept the pressure up however in the bottom of the sixth when McQuery drew a walk before advancing to second on a pitch in the dirt. Krautkremer came through for the Bluejays with an RBI single to put his team down by one. Krautkremer put himself in scoring position with a stolen base and with two-out, Mason DeKruif crushed a ball that arced through the air towards left centerfield but Saints left fielder Simonette chased it down and made the running grab for the out and to maintain the lead.
St. Peter picked up an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Ashton Volk brought home Simonette who had reached with a single and advanced on a stolen base. Waseca was able to get a baserunner in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out walk, but Anderson was able to strike out the final batter looking to secure the 11-9 win for the Saints.
"I mean, whoever's pitching we just put confidence in, we know that everyone who's gonna be on the mound has that ability and it's good to see guys like that succeed in that moment," Volk said of Anderson's relief performance.
St. Peter is scheduled to return to the diamond Friday, April 22 when the team travels to take on Fairmont.