12.8 Nakiye Mercado.jpg

Nakiye Mercado gets his opponent airborne before getting the cover. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday evening, the St. Peter wrestling team hosted Watertown Mayer- Mayer Lutheran as well as New Richland-H-E-G in a season opening triangular. With several expected contributors out for the contest, the Saints ultimately fell to the Royals 45-21 before bouncing back to dominate the Panthers 72-6.

12.8 Leighton Robb.jpg

Leighton Robb looks for the official as he earns the fall victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.8 Charlie Born.jpg

Charlie Born fights to break free. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.8 Deontre Torres.jpg

Deontre Torres drives at his opponent before getting him to the mat. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.8 Evan Walter pinfall.jpg

Evan Walter makes the final maneuvers to earn the pinfall victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.8 Joseph Connor.jpg

Joseph Conner keeps his opponent in check after a quick start. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

