...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Totall snow accumulations of up
to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Nakiye Mercado gets his opponent airborne before getting the cover. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Thursday evening, the St. Peter wrestling team hosted Watertown Mayer- Mayer Lutheran as well as New Richland-H-E-G in a season opening triangular. With several expected contributors out for the contest, the Saints ultimately fell to the Royals 45-21 before bouncing back to dominate the Panthers 72-6.
In the first dual against WM-ML, St. Peter earned its first individual victory when Nakiye Mercado won a hard fought battle, earning a 4-2 decision. Charlie Born followed that win up with a fall just 15 seconds into his matchup after a lightning-quick attack.
The other victories for the Saints came with a forfeit in favor of Leighton Robb before Kemper Ely earned a fall victory at 2:28.
The dual with NRHEG was never in doubt after a first-round double forfeit with St. Peter earning fall victories or forfeits in every single matchup aside from the final heavyweight showdown.
The Saints will return to the mat Saturday, Dec. 3 when the team travels to New Prague to compete in an invite with matches scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Watertown Mayer- Mayer Luth. (WMML) 45.0 St. Peter (STPE) 21.0
106: Joel Friederichs (WMML) over Elijah Mercado (STPE) (Fall 1:22) 113: Titan Friederichs (WMML) over (STPE) (For.) 120: Kaleb Mead (WMML) over Lexi Timmerman (STPE) (Fall 0:17) 126: Parker Jackson (WMML) over Charlie Born (STPE) (Dec 5-0) 132: Eli Hamberger (WMML) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Dec 6-5) 138: Jonah Hamberger (WMML) over Evan Walter (STPE) (Dec 3-1) 145: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Jack Entinger (WMML) (Dec 4-2) 152: Charlie Born (STPE) over Lucas Dreier (WMML) (Fall 0:15) 160: Patrick Duske (WMML) over Taylen Travaille (STPE) (Fall 1:38) 170: Jaden Palmer (WMML) over Joseph Connor (STPE) (Dec 7-4) 182: Bryce Burkett (WMML) over Cole Filand (STPE) (Dec 12-5) 195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over (WMML) (For.) 220: Kemper Ely (STPE) over Xavier Skillings (WMML) (Fall 2:28) 285: Kyler Burmeister (WMML) over Magnus Soderlund (STPE) (Fall 2:02)
St. Peter (STPE) 72.0 New Richland-H-E-G (NRHE) 6.0
106: Double Forfeit 113: Elijah Mercado (STPE) over Jacob Karl (NRHE) (Fall 0:57) 120: Lexi Timmerman (STPE) over (NRHE) (For.) 126: Charlie Born (STPE) over Annabelle Petsinger (NRHE) (Fall 0:51) 132: Deontre Torres (STPE) over Parker Bunn (NRHE) (Fall 4:36) 138: Evan Walter (STPE) over Deven Parpart (NRHE) (Fall 2:46) 145: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Aidan Schlaak (NRHE) (Fall 3:43) 152: Charlie Born (STPE) over (NRHE) (For.) 160: Taylen Travaille (STPE) over Harbor Cromwell (NRHE) (Fall 4:03) 170: Joseph Connor (STPE) over (NRHE) (For.) 182: Cole Filand (STPE) over (NRHE) (For.) 195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Aden Berg (NRHE) (Fall 0:36) 220: Kemper Ely (STPE) over (NRHE) (For.) 285: Makota Misgen (NRHE) over Magnus Soderlund (STPE) (Fall 1:40)