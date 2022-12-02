12.8 Addison Landsom.jpg

Addison Landsom flips and twists as she dismounts the balance beam. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night the St. Peter gymnastics team began 2022-23 competition by hosting the Faribault Falcons at the Lund Center on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College. Despite missing returning all-around team leader Laura Klatt, the Saints posted several impressive scores on the way to earning a 126.05-68.9 victory over the three-person squad of the Falcons.

12.8 Bianca Salivia.jpg

Bianca Salivia midair during her routine on the balance beam. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.8 Cadence Tish.jpg

Cadence Tish with a walkover backward supported by one hand. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
12.8 Vivian Hendrickson.jpg

Vivian Hendrickson maintains extension on the uneven bars. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments