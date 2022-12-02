...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Totall snow accumulations of up
to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 4
Addison Landsom flips and twists as she dismounts the balance beam. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Thursday night the St. Peter gymnastics team began 2022-23 competition by hosting the Faribault Falcons at the Lund Center on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College. Despite missing returning all-around team leader Laura Klatt, the Saints posted several impressive scores on the way to earning a 126.05-68.9 victory over the three-person squad of the Falcons.
The junior varsity squad joined in on the win earning a 65.4-29.4 victory.
Senior Cadence Tish led the way for St. Peter posting a total score of 33.625 witch scores of 8.675 and 8.625 on the beam and vault respectively. Trista Landsom finished second overall with 32.475 which included a meet best score of 8.800 in the floor routine.
Addison Landsom scored 31.100 overall with an 8.325 in the vault while Vivian Hendrickson posted a total of 28.800 with an 8.100 in the vault as her best individual event. Bianca Salivia finished with 25.550 points to round out the varsity scoring and posted a score of 7.850 in the vault as her top event.
The Saints will return to action Thursday, Dec. 8 when they welcome the St. James Area gymnastics team in a battle of the Saints at the Lund Center. Events are scheduled to begin at 6p.m.