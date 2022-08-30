With a handful of new faces in the starting lineup, the St. Peter boys soccer team opened its 2022 season with a pair victories, powered by a mix of both newcomers and returning varsity mainstays.
Thursday night, the Saints traveled to Fairmont and downed the Cardinals 2-1, before hosting New Ulm Saturday morning, where St. Peter claimed a 3-2 win.
The victories put the Saints record at 2-0-0 on the season, with both wins being in-conference. St. Peter returns to action Tuesday, August 30, when the team hosts Worthington with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
St. Peter - 2, Fairmont - 1
Taking to the road Thursday night, St. Peter struck first with eight minutes remaining in the first half when Luke Gilbertson found the back of the net off an assist from Will Elias. The scoring opportunity was created by an offense that did a good job of passing the ball effectively through the defense and putting players in the right positions.
Fairmont put the Saints on the defensive to open the second half but started to run out of gas allowing Marty Anderson to push the lead to two with a goal assisted by Ryan Domras with 12 minutes remaining in regulation. Four minutes later the Cardinals cut the lead in half when they capitalized on a penalty kick but the St. Peter defense would keep them off the board for the final eight minutes to hold on for the victory.
St. Peter - 3, New Ulm - 2
Saturday morning's battle with New Ulm saw the Eagles jump out to an early lead when a great run along the right side resulted in an open crosser and goal. As time wound down in the first half, a scramble in front of the New Ulm goal resulted in the ball making its way to Abdirahman Osman who found an open part of the net to tie the game at 1-1 as the teams went into the half.
"We had a great halftime talk with our team giving feedback to players and coaches," said St. Peter head coach Tanner Nadeau.
Barely two minutes into the second half, Marty Anderson found Osman out of reach of the defense where he was able to put the ball on goal once again, resulting in a deflection off the keeper's gloves into the net, putting the Saints ahead 2-1.
New Ulm wouldn't surrender though and shortly after tied the game back up at 2-2 off a free kick before the skies opened up and rain began to drench the playing field.
With about 15 minutes remaining in the match, Brooks Reicks made a clean break near midfield where Anderson was able to make a beautiful forward pass. Reicks turned on the afterburners and was able to outrun the defense before finding the lower left corner of the goal to put the Saints up 3-2.
St. Peter was able to play out the final minutes without giving up a goal with the Eagles getting a good look on a penalty kick off the crossbar that went high.
"I'm proud of how hard this team works," said Nadeau. "We need to be consistent with our play but I'm happy to go into a game against Worthington 2-0."