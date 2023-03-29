3.30 Daniel Zhang.jpg

Dainiel Zhang twists his body during a long jump attempt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Friday night, members of the St. Peter boys and girls track and field team competed on the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato inside of Myers Field House for the first time in the 2023 season. While several athletes on both squads were not present due to other activities and obligations, the squads got the opportunity to compete and get some early results posted.

3.30 Derek Guth.jpg

Derek Guth looks downwards during a clear in the pole vault. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.30 Noelle Simonette.jpg

Noelle Simonette launches into the air during a high jump attempt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
3.30 Laura Klatt.jpg

Laura Klatt gets airborne in the long jump. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

