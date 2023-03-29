Friday night, members of the St. Peter boys and girls track and field team competed on the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato inside of Myers Field House for the first time in the 2023 season. While several athletes on both squads were not present due to other activities and obligations, the squads got the opportunity to compete and get some early results posted.
The defending state champion St. Peter boys team got off to a hot start with Corbin Herron, the defending state champion in the 60m hurdles, blowing away the field to earn first in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.45, over a full second ahead of Fairmont's second-place finisher. Derek Guth followed Herron's win with a first-place victory in the 60m dash with a time of 7.25.
In the 1600m run, Alexander Bur finished second with a time of 5:16 While Herron continued to roll with a first-place finish in the 400m run with a time of 55.5. Guth once again claimed first place in the 200m dash with a time of 24.73 while Herron finished fourth with a time of 25.12.
In the pole vault, Brock Guth finished third with a top clear of nine feet while Cole Junso finished third in the shot put with a top throw of 38'8.5". Herron would go on to finish second in the triple jump with a top mark of 37'5.5" to wrap up the top finishes for the boys team.
In the girls competition, freshman Kyla Yost got things started with a third-place finish in the 60m hurdles with a time of 11.18. The 4x200m relay team for the Saints finished first with a dramatic victory over Fairmont, posting a time of 2:04.7, just one-tenth of a second ahead of the Cardinals.
In the long jump, Noelle Simonette claimed second place with a top mark of 13'9" which she posted in her first attempt. Simonette would also finish second in the high jump with a top clear of 4'6" to tie with teammate Vivian Hendrickson.
To wrap up the competition, Sydney Marthaler finished fourth in the shot put with a top throw of 29'1" which she recorded in her fourth and final throw.
The Saints will return to competition Tuesday, April 4 when they will travel to Fairmont for a meet with events beginning at 4 p.m.