9.15 Cole Filand.JPG

Cole Filand escapes a would be tackler before regaining his feet and gaining more yards. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Saturday afternoon matchup between the St. Peter Saints and Fairmont Cardinals wouldn't feature the series traditional drama as a sluggish offensive performance for St. Peter resulted in just six points. Benefiting from turnovers and missed tackles, the Cardinals built a 32-6 lead in the third which they would maintain until the final whistle to earn the win.

9.15 Josh Bosacker.JPG

Josh Bosacker reigns in a pass before looking up-field. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.15 Ashton Volk.JPG

Ashton Volk slides down and controls the football after the punter failed to handle the snap. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.15 Kaeden Guida.JPG

Kaeden Guida follows through on a punt for the Saints. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.15 Nakiye Mercado.JPG

Nakiye Mercado brings the ball up along the sideline after taking a jet sweep left. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.15 Leighton Robb.JPG

Leighton Robb blows up a Cardinal runner in the gap. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.15 Peyton Odland.JPG

Peyton Odland plans his feet for a throw to the edge. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

