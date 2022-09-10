The Saturday afternoon matchup between the St. Peter Saints and Fairmont Cardinals wouldn't feature the series traditional drama as a sluggish offensive performance for St. Peter resulted in just six points. Benefiting from turnovers and missed tackles, the Cardinals built a 32-6 lead in the third which they would maintain until the final whistle to earn the win.
Despite the slow start on offense, the Saints did benefit from a few big defensive plays in the early going. After the punting the ball to Fairmont as a result of a stalled opening drive, the St. Peter defense forced a quick three-and-out and when the Cardinals looked to punt the ball back, the snap went wide and allowed Ashton Volk to slide between the ball and the punter, recovering the fumble at the Fairmont 30.
The Saints offensive woes raised their ugly head though as a run to the outside resulted in a strip fumble that the Cardinals recovered and shortly after they capitalized with a 15-yard rushing touchdown although the extra point would go wide.
St. Peter's next drive was a short one that ended disastrously as a mistimed snap hit the man in motion and rolled directly to a Fairmont defensive lineman who scooped up the ball and took it to the house. The point after try was once again unsuccessful however as Josh Bosacker timed his rush perfectly and blocked the kick.
Fairmont would score another touchdown before the Saints could find the endzone themselves, finally capping off a drive with a four-yard rushing touchdown from Cole Filand followed by an unsuccessful two-point try.
The kickoff following the score was caught by the Cardinal return man on the run and he managed to escape several tackle attempts, going the distance and giving Fairmont a 25-6 lead going into the half.
The Cardinals would add a second-half touchdown but that would prove to be all the scoring down the stretch as they spent their possessions running out the clock.
With the loss, St. Peter falls to 0-2 on the season before the team takes to the road for the first time, taking on Worthington Friday, Sep. 16 with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.