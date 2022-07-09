Owen Nachreiner, son of St. Peter pitcher/outfielder Jeremy Nachreiner and nephew of catcher Mike Nachreiner, throws out the ceremonial first pitch for the Saints with starting pitcher Steve Winkler watching. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Friday night in St. Peter, the Saints O-35 baseball team welcomed a shorthanded St. Luis Park Cardinal team to Veterans Park aiming to keep their hot start to the summer sizzling. A nine-run second inning paved the way for St. Peter to run away for a 23-9 victory in four and a half innings, improving the team's record to 7-1.
The Cardinals began the game with exactly nine players with limited depth at pitcher which the Saints were able to take advantage of. After trading runs in the first inning, St. Peter put together a ridiculous stretch that included several walks mixed in with a trio of hits and a pair of fielding mishaps that allowed the Saints to score nine runs in the second, taking a 10-1 lead.
The Cardinals managed to respond with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning but if there was any momentum gained from that, a five-run bottom of the third from St. Peter put to rest any doubts about what direction the game was heading.
St. Peter starting pitcher Steve Winkler pitched three innings for the team before being given the opportunity to rest the remainder of the evening when he was relieved by Matt Ballman.
After three runs from the Cardinals in the top of the fourth, the Saints scored eight more in the bottom of the inning that was capped off with a two-out bloop RBI single from Neil Doose.
The victory paves the way for St. Peter to return to the diamond Friday, July 15 when the team hosts the Searles Bullheads with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.