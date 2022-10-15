10.20 celebration.JPG

The Saints gather to celebrate around Marty Anderson after he scores a goal to put St. Peter up 2-0. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The road to the Section 2A Championship game went through St. Peter and second seeded Saints were faced with an accomplished Southwest Minnesota Christian squad as their opponent. A scoreless first half gave way to an offensive onslaught from St. Peter in the second half which saw the team score a pair of goals to go along with a handful of near misses, earning a 2-0 shutout for the Saints as well as a spot in the section championship match next week.

Luke Jones throws the ball in on an attack. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Abdirahman 'Mano' Osman bends backwards to head the ball upfield to his attackers. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Will Elias cuts towards the goal as the ball is passed up to him. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Eli Stoll charges to the ball and scoops it up before an Eagle attacker can get to it. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

