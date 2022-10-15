...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND
SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON...
Relative humidity values this afternoon will drop to 15 to 25
percent with northwesterly winds gusting 20 to 30 mph across
portions of western and southern Minnesota. This will result in
elevated fire weather conditions, with any fires that start having
the potential to spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not
recommended.
The road to the Section 2A Championship game went through St. Peter and second seeded Saints were faced with an accomplished Southwest Minnesota Christian squad as their opponent. A scoreless first half gave way to an offensive onslaught from St. Peter in the second half which saw the team score a pair of goals to go along with a handful of near misses, earning a 2-0 shutout for the Saints as well as a spot in the section championship match next week.
"We haven't reached the finals before and have been working really hard during the season," said senior midfielder Marty Anderson. "We've played a lot of really good teams and we were rewarded for that journey today."
Fellow senior Will Elias added, "Our competition really seasoned us and we were able to put that to work in this game."
From the opening whistle, it was apparent that Saints had come to play when they put near constant pressure on the Eagles with several good looks early from Anderson, Josh Vangrootheest and Brooks Reicks. Despite the opportunities though, St. Peter was unable to break open the seal and SW Minnesota Christian managed to put together a couple of attacks before halftime.
Despite that shift, the Saints kept them off the board as sophomore keeper Eli Stoll made several impressive plays including a couple of charges to the top of the box to take the ball out of an attacker's control. This allowed the teams to enter the halftime break, still seeking their first goals.
After the halftime break, an energized Saints squad immediately put together an offensive push that saw Anderson bring the ball up through the middle of the Eagle defense. Drawing the defense to himself, Anderson found Elias who had gotten space on the left side and after a quick dribble, Elias sent the ball flying past a diving keeper to put St. Peter ahead a mere two minutes into the half.
"Will made a run where he pulled the defender which opened up the gap so I could see him," said Anderson. "We have the cousin connection, so we tend to know where each other is at all times."
"It was a beautiful ball from Marty and I was just thinking, 'don't mess this up' and then just slid it in," added Elias.
"We got in the huddle at halftime and I told them they were the better team but just hadn't scored yet," said St. Peter head coach Tanner Nadeau. "It was really nice to open the second half with that goal from those two who have really been our backbone for awhile."
Six minutes later, a throw-in for the Saints made its way into the SW Minnesota Christian box and several deflection later, the ball found itself at the foot of Anderson who took the shot for a goal that would prove to be the final score of the game.
"I was on the back post anticipating the ball and it just kind of landed at my feet," recounted Anderson.
St. Peter continued to put pressure on and while Stoll did have to make a couple of saves late, the Eagles never put together any sustained offense and as the final buzzer sounded, the Saints were officially bound for the section title match.
"Eli has been so calm cool and collected so its great to see his work rewarded," said Nadeau. He's made some great saves throughout the year and what a great time to get the second shutout of his career."
With the win, preparations now begin for the Section 2A Championship which will be played Thursday, Oct. 20 at Austin Wescott Field with the Saints facing the winner between Fairmont and Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
"I'm just excited to have at least one more game with these guys," said Elias.
"We have a great group," added Nadeau. "I'm really proud of these guys and excited to see what they do in the section finals."