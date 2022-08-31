After an opening week of competition that saw the St. Peter girls tennis team start its season 3-0, the Saints returned to work, competing in five matches over the course of six days, including traditional rivals Mankato West and St. James.
Despite the massive work load and the quality of opponents, St. Peter took care of business against every single team in its path, dropping a total of only four matches in all five team victories and improving to 8-0 on the young season.
The week began with a short trip to Mankato to take on the Mankato West Scarlets, and despite a recent history of battles that have come down to the last match, a sweep in singles for the Saints took a lot of the drama out of the competition.
The most compelling battle came in the doubles No. 1 matchup where Zetta Haugen and Macy Weller teamed up to win 2-1 (6-4, 1-6, 6-2), despite a difficult second set loss.
Against Marshall, St. Peter earned sweeps across the board for the convincing 7-0 win, before facing off against St. James.
The opposing Saints pushed Annika Southworth at No. 1 singles to a third set, as well as Maddie Kamm at No. 4 singles, but once again they came through, and St. Peter earned the singles sweep to go along with a convincing No. 2 doubles victory to win 5-2.
In the meets with Le Sueur-Henderson and Redwood Valley, the Saints didn’t allow a single set to go the way of their opponents, earning the finishing touch sweeps to improve to an 8-0 start.
The Saints return to action Thursday, Sep. 1 when they travel to Worthington to take on the Trojans.
Match 1: St. Peter — 5, Mankato West — 2
Singles
No. 1: Annika Southworth (STP) defeated Payton Douglass, 2-0 (6-2, 6-2)
No. 2: Amelia Hildebrandt (STP) defeated McKenna Schreiber, 2-0 (6-2, 6-2)
No. 3: Rhyan Holmgren (STP) defeated Emily Kodet, 2-1 (6-2, 4-6, 6-1)
No. 4: Maddie Kamm (STP) defeated Julia Ulmen, 2-0 (6-3, 6-1)
Doubles
No. 1: Zetta Haugen/Macy Weller (STP) defeated Ella Betters/Renn Corley, 2-1 (6-4, 1-6, 6-2)
No. 2: Riley Lowe/Delaney Giesen (MW) defeated Kali Erickson/Nora Whipps, 2-0 (6-4, 6-3)
No. 3: Mariana Gioffre/Violette LeBautillier (MW) defeated Raina Roemhildt/Kylie Southworth, 2-1 (6-1, 2-6, 6-3)
Match 2: St. Peter — 7, Marshall — 0
Singles
No. 1: Annika Southworth (STP) defeated Taylor DePover, 2-0 (6-2, 6-0)
No. 2: Amelia Hildebrandt (STP) defeated Naomi Schroeder, 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
No. 3: Zetta Haugen (STP) defeated Aubrey Schaefer, 2-0 (6-2, 6-0)
No. 4: Kylie Southworth (STP) defeated Justine Kirst, 2-0 (6-1, 6-2)
Doubles
No. 1: Rhyan Holmgren/Maddie Kamm (STP) defeated Taylor Miller/Reagon Loft, 2-0 (6-1, 6-2)
No. 2: Macy Weller/Kali Erickson (STP) defeated Eliza Holmgren/Olivia Penske, 2-0 (6-4, 6-2)
No. 3: Nora Whipps/Callie Voeltz (STP) defeated Reese Grawn/Siri Christensen, 2-0 (6-2, 6-2)
Match 3: St. Peter — 5, St. James — 2
Singles
No. 1: Annika Southworth (STP) defeated Eva Romsdahl, 2-1 (3-6, 6-1,10-8)
No. 2: Amelia Hildebrandt (STP) defeated Keyana Haler, 2-0 (7-6(8), 6-1)
No. 3: Rhyan Holmgren (STP) defeated Maya Kulseth, 2-0 (6-2, 6-0)
No. 4: Maddie Kamm (STP) defeated Lily Ciske, 2-1 (6-1, 4-6, 10-5)
Doubles
No. 1: Allison Blvedorn/Alexis Brekken (SJ) defeated Zetta Haugen/Macy Weller (STP), 2-0 (6-2, 6-2)
No. 2: Kali Erickson/Nora Whipps (STP) defeated Dani Trapero/Tavyn Helling, 2-0 (6-3, 6-2)
No. 3: Marian Mierles/Mika Wessels (SJ) defeated Kylie Southworth/Callie Voeltz, 2-1 (5-7, 6-0, 10-3)
Match 4: St. Peter — 7, Le Sueur-Henderson — 0
Singles
No. 1: Annika Southworth (STP) defeated Chloe Brandt, 2-0 (6-1, 6-2)
No. 2: Rhyan Holmgren (STP) defeated Lauren Krause, 2-0 (6-2, 6-0)
No. 3: Maddie Kamm (STP) defeated Koreyanne Straub, 2-0 (6-0, 6-1)
No. 4: Zetta Haugen (STP) defeated Maggie Froelich, 2-0 (6-0, 6-2)
Doubles
No. 1: Amelia Hildebrandt/Macy Weller (STP) defeated Ella Nesbit/Bella Holloway, 2-0 (6-3, 6-2)
No. 2: Kali Erickson/Nora Whipps (STP) defeated Hattie Tuck/Addison Fahey, 2-0 (6-2, 6-2)
No. 3: Kylie Southworth/Raina Roemhildt (STP) defeated Ava Becker/Alice Breaker, 2-0 (6-3, 6-1)
Match 5: St. Peter — 7, Redwood Valley- 0
Singles
No. 1: Annika Southworth (STP) defeated Brooke Zollner, 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
No. 2: Rhyan Holmgren (STP) defeated Lily DeBlieck, 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
No. 3: Maddie Kamm (STP) defeated McKenna Flinn, 2-0 (6-2, 6-0)
No. 4: Zetta Haugen (STP) defeated Michelle Smith, 2-0 (6-0, 6-0)
Doubles
No. 1: Amelia Hildebrandt/Macy Weller (STP) defeated Mila Jenniges, 2-0 (6-0, 6-2)
No. 2: Kali Erickson/Nora Whipps (STP) defeated Anneliese Hammer/Lauren Dolezal, 2-0 (6-2, 6-4)
No. 3: Kylie Southworth/Raina Roemhildt (STP) defeated Julia Lang/Julian Brown, 2-0 (6-2, 6-3)